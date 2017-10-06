'Monday Night Football' odds: Vikings vs. Bears pick from expert who rules MNF
Nick Kostos -- aka 'Mr. Monday Night' -- has owned Monday Night Football
Week 5 of the NFL season ends Monday night at Soldier Field with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings. The line is Vikings -3, meaning Vegas expects Minnesota to win by three points. It opened at -3.5, but concerns about the Vikings' injury situation have pushed the spread down.
In a "Monday Night Football" game like this where there is plenty of uncertainty, you need to hear what Nick Kostos, aka "Mr. Monday Night," has to say.
Kostos is known for his bold, spot-on NFL predictions, but "Monday Night Football" is when he really shines. He's an incredible 17-11 on picks against the spread since SportsLine launched and he has locked in his pick for Monday's big game.
The Bears are just 1-3 this season, but they've played perhaps the toughest schedule in the NFL thus far. Their massive Week 3 upset over the Steelers was a huge step, but a 35-14 loss to the Packers last week was a dose of reality. Now they turn to Mitchell Trubisky, the top quarterback picked in the 2017 NFL Draft, to take over for the struggling Mike Glennon.
The Vikings, meanwhile, sit at 2-2, but they have many injury questions to deal with. Stud rookie running back Dalvin Cook (ACL) is out for the year. Their quarterback situation is up in the air as well with Sam Bradford (knee) questionable for Monday night. QB Teddy Bridgewater (knee) remains sidelined, so if Bradford can't go, third-stringer Case Keenum will make his fourth straight start for Minnesota.
Kostos has studied these two teams, evaluated all the circumstances and knows the line is way off on this one. He's confidently locked in his bold pick and he's sharing his selection over at SportsLine.
So which side should you back in Vikings-Bears and who will be the x-factor in this prime time showdown between these two rivals? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to be all over, from the expert who has dominated on "Monday Night Football".
