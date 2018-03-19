My bachelor party included Rob Gronkowski dressed as a leprechaun: Here are details

NASHVILLE – If anyone in Hollywood ever decides to make another "Hangover" movie, I think I've got the perfect plot for them: A drunken St. Patrick's Day bachelor party that includes a cameo appearance by Rob Gronkowski dressed as the tallest leprechaun in human history.

That's not even a made up plot, because that's exactly that happened to me over the weekend.

Like most bachelor parties, our Saturday got started bright and early with some day drinking. By the time 4:30 p.m. rolled around, we decided it was time to go to a bar, so we rolled into a place that was about a mile and a half outside of downtown Nashville.

Now, Nashville has some crazy bars, but most of them are on Broadway. For our Saturday afternoon excursion, we didn't want to deal with large crowds yet, so we headed to a bar called Germantown Depot.

After about five minutes at the bar, my brother turns to me and says, "Am I drunk or does that giant leprechaun over there look like Rob Gronkowski?"

Let me just say that if you ever see a 6-foot-6 guy wearing a cut-off hoodie with athletic shorts and a leprechaun costume, there is a 100-percent chance that it's Rob Gronkowski.

Obviously, if you see Gronk dressed as a leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day at your bachelor party, you have to take at least one picture, so I took one picture.

I think Rob Gronkowski just crashed my bachelor party in disguise. Not sure if he's going to retire, but said he could be playing for the "69ers" next season. I love my job. I love Gronk. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ySWLHhjuJN — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 17, 2018

First, the best part of running into Gronk dressed as a leprechaun is all the wishes that come with it.

They say if you catch a Gronkprechaun during your bachelor party he’ll grant you 69 wishes https://t.co/Wlg2PYADuR — Eric Kay (@ekaycbs) March 18, 2018

I've used 64 of them and they were all used on Sunday to make my hangover go away.

Anyway, back to Gronk.

Now, the last time I saw Gronk was at the Super Bowl when he casually dropped a bomb after the Patriots 41-33 loss to the Eagles: He was thinking about retiring!

Gronk still hasn't said what he's going to do yet, so obviously, I had to ask. The only problem with that plan was that there was a 30 percent chance I was going to slur at least one word. At that point, my dad shows up and says, "You know what, I'll go talk to him," which made sense because my dad was one of two guys in our party of nine who wasn't drinking.

Also, my dad (Jim Breech) spent 14 seasons in the NFL and he'll generally talk to guys if he sees an NFL player around, so that's what he did with Gronk. They talked for about five minutes. At the end of the conversation, my dad mentioned that I was in the media and then asked him an on-the-record question about his retirement plans.

First, Gronk said he hasn't decided what he's going to do. He then followed that up by giving the most Gronk answer ever: "I might play for the 69ers."

If Vince McMahon is smart, the 69ers will be the first team in the XFL and their first contract offer will go to Gronk and that will all happen in the next 48 hours. As for the rest of the night, Gronk could probably quit football and just become a professional partier because he seemed to be having a blast. He was taking pictures with people, laughing with people and seemed to be having a good time, wherever he went.

Should have told you he was on the way. Hope you had a good time. pic.twitter.com/hStD9d7Rem — Troy Weinberg (@Troy_Weinberg) March 18, 2018

Also, he's wearing a cut-off hoodie with athletic shorts. I guess we now know what Belichick does with all of his cut-off hoodies that are too big: He gives them to Gronk.

I leave for one weekend and my guys are with Gronk in Nashville pic.twitter.com/4j89EwbZqc — Allan Bell, Jr. (@AllanBell247) March 17, 2018

Gronk was also apparently sharing scoops.

Scoopin' @AdamSchefter here but just met Gronk in Nashville and he told us he's not retiring #BreakingNews #NFL #Gronk — Jacob Trill (@TrillEdit) March 17, 2018

So maybe he's not going to play with the 69ers?

By the way, thanks to everyone who sent a Gronk-related wedding suggestion.

The move here is 100% to invite him to your wedding https://t.co/hyiC4TOKG5 — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) March 18, 2018

Dude, I hope you asked him to officiate. — Kathy Castro (@kathycastro) March 18, 2018

I am always down for suggestions and I like both of those. Gronk, if you're reading, you're invited to the wedding, and you can officiate, and you can even wear your leprechaun costume, although a bunny costume might make more sense at that point, since the nuptials are going down just after Easter. Feel free to RSVP on Twitter.

Before we go here, I want to give a quick shoutout to Joe, Dan, James, Jim, Brad, Nate, Paul and Jeff, all the guys who attended the bachelor party. I'm guessing the 69ers is going to be a popular team name in our fantasy league next season. I call dibs now.

We hope you had a good time with us! ;)



Congratulations on the soon to be wedding. — Germantown Depot (@Germantownbar) March 18, 2018

Thanks, Germantown Depot!

Finally, it's a good thing that Gronk ran into us and not a bachelorette party because if that had happened, there's a 50 percent chance things would have gotten too racy.