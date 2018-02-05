Rob Gronkowski sounds unsure about NFL future, won't commit to playing in 2018

MINNEAPOLIS -- During the week leading up to the Super Bowl, there was constant speculation about whether or not Tom Brady or Bill Belchick might retire this offseason. Although it doesn't look like the Patriots will be losing either of those guys, they still might end up losing a star player to retirement.

Rob Gronkowski sounds uncertain about his future in football.

During his postgame interview following the Patriots' wild 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Gronk wouldn't commit to playing next season when he was asked about his future. Specifically, Gronk was asked if there was any accuracy to a pregame report that suggested he might retire.

"I don't know how you heard that, but I mean I'm definitely going to look at my future, for sure," Gronkowski said. "I'm going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I'm at."

The Patriots tight end, who spent 10 days in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the AFC Championship Game, was asked multiple times if he thought he might retire.

"I'm not ready for these types of questions right now," Gronkowski said. "I mean, I'm just going to sit down, reflect on the season, keep talking to my teammates. We fought all year long. All the receivers, running backs, linemen, we put all the work together. I'm just going to reflect on the season and see what happens."

Gronk was one of the stars for the Patriots in their eight-point loss to the Eagles. The Patriots' mammoth tight end caught nine passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns.

"I felt 100 percent for being a football player," Gronk said. "There's no such thing as 100 percent, but I was good."

According to Gronk, he just wants some time to digest the Super Bowl loss before he thinks about 2018.

"We just lost. I just want to sit back, relax the next couple of weeks," Gronkowski said. "Really, I've got nothing to say about that right now."

If Gronk does decide to retire, it would be a devastating loss for the Patriots offense. In just eight seasons, Gronk has already done enough in the NFL that he's widely considered one of the best tight ends in league history. In 2017, he finished with 1,084 receiving yards, which led all tight ends.