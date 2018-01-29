Rob Gronkowski still in concussion protocol, not expected at Super Bowl Opening Night

Don't expect to see Rob Gronkowski at the Super Bowl's opening festivities on Monday night. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gronkowski is still working his way through the concussion protocol and is not expected to participate in the Opening Night (aka media day) festivities on Monday evening.

At this point, #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski is not expected to participate in Super Bowl Opening Night, I’m told. He’s still in the concussion protocol. That could change if doctors clear him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2018

Gronkowski suffered a concussion when he was hit helmet-to-helmet by the Jaguars' Barry Church during last week's AFC title game.

Gronkowski returned to practice on a limited basis last week but the Patriots felt as though he would not have played in the Super Bowl if it was played on Sunday, Jan. 28. He has the rest of this week to get cleared by an independent neurologist, which would allow him to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Unless and until he's cleared, we'll just have to wait for the notoriously stingy-with-information Patriots to give us information about Gronkowski's status.