N.Y. Giants vs. Washington: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Giants vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
New York Giants (home) vs. Washington Redskins (away)
Current records: N.Y. Giants 1-6; Washington 4-2
What to Know
Washington has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They will square off against the Giants at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. The game is expected to be a close one, with Washington going off at just a 1-point favorite.
It was all tied up at the half for Washington and Dallas last Sunday, but Washington stepped up in the second half. Washington skirted past Dallas 20-17. Alex Smith, who passed for 178 yards and 1 touchdown, was a major factor in Washington's success. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Smith.
Meanwhile, things haven't been easy for the Giants, and their match last Monday only extended their streak of losses to four. They fell just short of Atlanta by a score of 23-20.
Washington's victory lifted them to 4-2 while the Giants's loss dropped them down to 1-6. The Washington defense got after the quarterback against Dallas to the tune of four sacks, so the Giants's offensive line better have put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
This season, N.Y. Giants are 3-4-0 against the spread. As for Washington, they are 4-2-0 against the spread
Series History
N.Y. Giants and Washington both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.
- 2017 - New York Giants 18 vs. Washington Redskins 10
- 2017 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. New York Giants 10
- 2016 - Washington Redskins 10 vs. New York Giants 19
- 2016 - New York Giants 27 vs. Washington Redskins 29
- 2015 - Washington Redskins 20 vs. New York Giants 14
- 2015 - New York Giants 32 vs. Washington Redskins 21
