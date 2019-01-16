NFC Championship Game odds, line: Rams vs. Saints picks, NFL predictions by expert who's 20-5 on L.A. games

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams played one of the most memorable games in the NFL's regular season. They will meet again Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET in the NFC Championship Game for the right to advance to the 2019 Super Bowl. In their first meeting, New Orleans halted Los Angeles' undefeated start and took command in the race for home-field advantage in the NFL playoffs. The Saints now will enjoy the comforts of the Superdome for the NFC title game. They managed a 20-14 win over the Eagles in last week's divisional round, while the Rams arrive in New Orleans coming off a mostly dominant showing in a 30-22 victory over the Cowboys. New Orleans is a 3.5-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 56.5 in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds. Before you make your Saints vs. Rams picks and NFL predictions, listen to what SportsLine expert R.J. White has to say.

White again emerged as the top pro football handicapper on SportsLine, hitting an astounding 62 percent of his spread selections and netting $100 bettors a profit of nearly $2,000. The stats guru also cashed big last season in the world's most prestigious sports handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest, where he has driven deep two of the past four years.

What's more, White has a strong record of success in handicapping these teams, the Rams in particular. He boasts an impressive 20-5 spread mark in games involving the Rams over the past two seasons.

Just last week, White advised SportsLine members that Los Angeles (-7) would have success running the ball against Dallas, which would be the difference-maker. The Rams did just that, piling up 273 yards on the ground in their eight-point victory. Anyone who followed White's advice booked another win.

The Rams (14-3) are eager to redeem their loss to New Orleans with a victory.

White knows the Rams (14-3) are eager to redeem their loss to New Orleans with a victory. Los Angeles went 2-2 down the stretch, but appears to have regained the form that made it the 2019 Super Bowl favorite for the majority of the regular season.

C.J. Anderson and Todd Gurley combined for 238 rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Rams powered past the league's No. 5-ranked rushing defense last week. Conversely, L.A. stifled Dallas' rushing attack, holding Ezekiel Elliott to 47 yards on 20 carries.

New Orleans is on a 4-1 run against the spread following a straight-up win, but it will need another dominant performance in order to cover the Saints vs. Rams spread. New Orleans has won seven consecutive home playoff games.

Last week, the Saints (14-3) survived a scare from the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in order to advance to the NFC Championship Game. They fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but held the Eagles scoreless the rest of the way and intercepted Nick Foles on a potential winning drive to seal it.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees led four long scoring drives to give New Orleans the lead, which it preserved with the final defensive stop. Brees finished with 301 passing yards and two scores, while Michael Thomas set a franchise playoff record with 171 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The under appears to be the stronger play in this matchup.

Who wins Rams vs. Saints? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Saints spread you should jump on, all from the top NFL expert who's hitting 80 percent of his NFL picks on Rams games.