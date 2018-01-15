NFL coaching carousel: Titans, Cardinals left in limbo with no McDaniels, Shurmur

With Josh McDaniels a near lock to take the reins in Indianapolis and Pat Shurmur expected to be hired to coach the Giants, the Titans and Cardinals are left in limbo in their search for a new coach.

Mike Mularkey, who led the Titans to the second round of the playoffs this season, parted ways with the team on Monday despite reports a day earlier that he was expected to be signed to an extension. Tennessee finished 9-7 in both of Mularkey's full seasons at the helm.

The Titans wanted McDaniels but ‎aren't going to get a shot at him with how the timing went down. They want an offensive coach if possible; Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Frank Reich could be candidates as they look for someone to take Marcus Mariota to the next level.

The Cardinals lost Bruce Arians to retirement following an 8-8 season, and sources said Shurmur would be their top target if available, but with the Minnesota offensive coordinator a virtual lock to join the Giants, Arizona will have to explore other options.

Two options the Cardinals are considering are Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Mike Munchak, among others. Wilks has been on the Panthers' coaching staff for the past six years but just finished his first season as defensive coordinator, taking over for current Bills coach Sean McDermott. Munchak has spent the last four seasons coaching the Steelers' offensive lineman following a three-year stint as head coach of the Titans, during which he went 22-26.