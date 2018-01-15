NFL coaching carousel: Josh McDaniels a virtual lock to be named Colts coach

Josh McDaniels is a virtual lock be the next coach of the Indianapolis Colts, according to sources.

The Colts were the first team to interview McDaniels during this turn of the coaching carousel, and despite the Titans becoming a surprise entry into the coaching market on Monday, the Patriots offensive coordinator will take the reins in Indianapolis once New England's playoff run is over.

This will be the second head-coaching opportunity for McDaniels, 41, who went 11-17 as Broncos coach in 2009-10. After a year with the Rams as offensive coordinator following that stint in Denver, McDaniels rejoined the Patriots in 2012 and has led an offense that has finished in the top four in points scored for each of the last six seasons.

In Indianapolis, McDaniels will get the chance to work with one of football's top talents at quarterback in Andrew Luck, provided Luck's health doesn't continue to hold him back.