NFL coaching carousel: Pat Shurmur expected to join Giants as next head coach
The Giants have settled on their pick to take over in New York after two seasons with Ben McAdoo
The New York Giants are expected to hire Pat Shurmur as their next head coach, according to sources.
Shurmur is still in the middle of pursuing a Super Bowl title as offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings, who head to Philadelphia to play the Eagles on Sunday. But once the Vikings' playoff push is over, Shurmur is a virtual lock to take the reins of the Giants under new GM Dave Gettleman.
Shurmur, 52, spent two seasons in Cleveland in 2011-12, guiding the Browns to a 9-23 record. He served as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles for the next three years and coached the team on an interim basis for one game in 2015 after Chip Kelly was fired. Shurmur then joined the Vikings as tight ends coach in 2016 but was promoted to interim offensive coordinator, replacing Norv Turner midseason. He reprised that role this season, leading an offense centered around less heralded players like Case Keenum and Adam Theilen for much of the season.
With Shurmur heading to New York, the Arizona Cardinals will have to pivot to another candidate for their top job. Shurmur would have been their top target, according to sources.
