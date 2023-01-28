NFL Championship Week is upon us and NFL DFS players are hoping to wind down their season with a profitable day on Sunday. It will be Eagles vs. 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship Game and Chiefs vs. Bengals in the 2023 AFC Championship Game. All four teams feature elite offenses that ranked top 10 in both total yardage and scoring. With plenty of skill position talent all around, it will be an impressive NFL DFS player pool for a two-game slate. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy began his season as San Francisco's third option, but the rookie was one of the most efficient passers in the NFL in his first six starts. However, he looked mortal last week against the Cowboys, throwing for 214 yards on 29 attempts without a touchdown. Can you trust Purdy in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Sunday's 2023 NFC, AFC Championships

One of McClure's NFL DFS picks for Sunday's conference championship games is Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney ($3,700 on DraftKings and $5,600 on FanDuel). Toney easily offers the highest ceiling of all the players you might consider taking as a flier to fill out your roster due to his play-making ability and surprising efficiency. In last weekend's divisional round playoff win against the Jaguars, Toney finished with the greatest average separation among all Kansas City receivers at 4.64 yards per target.

That cushion helped him haul in 5-of-7 passes, which he turned into 36 yards. Toney caught all six of the passes thrown his way for 14.83 yards per target in Weeks 17 and 18. He has been a reliable pass-catcher when he's had his opportunities, and should get his fair share of looks against an aggressive Cincinnati defensive front again on Sunday.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy includes rostering Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase ($7,800 on DraftKings and $8,500 on FanDuel). Despite missing five games in his second season, Chase produced 87 receptions for 1,048 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season and he's continued to be a game-changer during the 2023 NFL playoffs.

Chase caught nine passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in Cincinnati's wild-card win over Baltimore and then had five catches for 61 yards and another score in the win over Buffalo. In six career postseason games, he's caught 39 passes for 513 yards and three scores and he's also been dominant against the Chiefs in his career. In three games against Kansas City, Chase has 24 catches for 417 yards and four scores. See who else to pick here.

