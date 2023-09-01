The last time football fans watched the NFL, Patrick Mahomes was leading the Chiefs to a victory. Seven months later, football fans could witness the same result in a game that has lower stakes, but still features nearly just as much anticipation as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 7. It's the first regular-season game for NFL DFS players to participate in NFL DFS tournaments, 50-50s and cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. This single-game Lions vs. Chiefs slate is the return of NFL DFS picks for many football fans. An optimal NFL DFS strategy is vital to walking away with cash as the Chiefs vs. Lions begin the 2023 NFL season.

Should you spend up to roster Mahomes or Lions quarterback Jared Goff? What about each team's top pass-catching target like Travis Kelce or Amon-Ra St. Brown in your NFL DFS stacks?

Top NFL DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Lions

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for the NFL Kickoff Game is Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. He developed a strong rapport as Jared Goff's favorite target last season, finishing the 2022 campaign with 106 receptions for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Goff has locked in on the slot receiver for over 25% of his throws since 2021 and St. Brown has turned that opportunity into at least 15 PPR points in 13 of his last 22 games overall. That bodes well against a Chiefs secondary that gave up 220.9 passing yards per game last season. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Kansas City.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The eight-time Pro Bowler set career-highs in targets (152), receptions (110) and touchdowns (12) last season, as he's been an option Mahomes can rely on throughout the quarterback's first five years as a full-time starting quarterback.

Mahomes and Kelce have formed a strong connection in the NFL over the past few seasons. After the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill before the start of last season, some questioned how they'd both perform without Hill. Mahomes won the MVP and Kelce scored 100 points more than any other tight end in Fantasy football. Kelce is as safe as it gets in NFL DFS lineups and the two will want to remind the NFL on opening night how dominant of a duo they are. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for 2023 NFL Kickoff Game

