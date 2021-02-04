Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have been among the most popular NFL DFS picks all season, leading their respective teams through the playoffs to face each other in the 2021 Super Bowl. Should you invest in the 43-year-old Brady, who is trying to win a record seventh Super Bowl ring, or should you build your NFL DFS stacks around Mahomes, the defending Super Bowl MVP?

Choosing between Brady and Mahomes is just one of many parts of your NFL DFS strategy to address on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round.

In Championship Weekend, McClure had Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill as one of his top NFL DFS picks on DraftKings. The result: Hill caught nine passes for 172 yards, returning over 26 Fantasy points on both sites! Anybody who had him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Super Bowl 55 is Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He is quickly becoming one of the most dominant tight ends of all time, becoming a unanimous All-Pro selection. He set career-highs with 105 receptions, 1,416 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns this season despite sitting out Week 17 to rest up for the playoff run.

Kelce's exceptional play has continued into the Chiefs' run back to the Super Bowl. He hauled in eight passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Browns and then erupted for 13 catches for 118 yards and two more TDs against the Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Kelce's play against Buffalo generated almost 40 points on DraftKings and signaled that he will be a 60-minute problem for Tampa Bay in Super Bowl LV.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. He went off on Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, catching five passes for 110 yards. He has 14 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown in the 2021 NFL Playoffs to help send Tampa Bay back to the Super Bowl.

The fourth-year pro from Penn State caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season despite missing four games due to a concussion and broken finger. Although that was a step down from Godwin's 86-catch, 1,333-yard effort from 2019, he still proved to be one of quarterback Tom Brady's primary targets. McClure believes that trend will continue in Super Bowl LV.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Super Bowl 55

