After going 7-9 in Bruce Arians' first year at the helm, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a concerted effort to close the gap in the NFC South this offseason by signing Tom Brady, trading for Rob Gronkowski and then making the late additions of Leonard Fournette and Antonio Brown. Now they hold a half-game lead over the Saints heading into a Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9 with first-place on the line. And with DraftKings running a $1.5M Sunday Night Showdown and FanDuel hosting a $700K Sunday NFL Primetime Showdown, NFL daily Fantasy players will be scouring the NFL DFS player pool for value.

Both teams have top-10 scoring offenses with a litany of playmakers and that opens up some options for NFL DFS lineups on Sunday night. Should Saints QB Drew Brees, who threw for just 160 yards in New Orleans' Week 1 victory over Tampa Bay, be among your top NFL DFS picks? Before finalizing any Saints vs. Buccaneers NFL DFS picks, be sure to see the latest NFL DFS advice, core lineup picks and player rankings from SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saints vs. Buccaneers

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old future Hall of Famer started the season rather slowly with a QB rating of 80.3 or lower in his first two games, but he's since picked it up considerably and Tampa Bay's offense has looked considerably more dangerous as a result.

Brady has had a QB rating of 104.9 or higher in five of his last six games and he's had two games where he's thrown for 369 yards and accounted for five total touchdowns. Arians is pushing the ball down the field regularly as Brady leads the NFL with 43 deep ball attempts entering Week 9. Brady's 49 red-zone passing attempts also leads the league making him a strong bet for a multi-touchdown effort on Sunday Night Football.

Part of his optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Saints running back Alvin Kamara. The three-time Pro Bowler is only averaging about 12.5 carries per game. However, Kamara's usage in the passing game has made him the most valuable running back in NFL DFS and PPR formats.

Kamara has been targeted 66 times so far this season and has hauled in 55 passes for 556 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the league in yards after the catch (525) and his seven total touchdowns ranks fourth in the NFL for 2020. Because of his versatility as a runner and receiver, game flow almost never works against his favor which is why he's a must-roster in this single-game slate on Sunday.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saints vs. Buccaneers

