Not many fans or daily Fantasy football players expected huge things from the Cleveland Browns offense when Joe Flacco took over at quarterback following season-ending injuries to Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip). Along with running back Nick Chubb (knee) on IR since September, appealing members of the Cleveland offense in the NFL DFS player pool seemed scarce. But Flacco has brought a resurgence to the Cleveland offense heading into its Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football. The 38-year-old has thrown for at least 300 yards in three of his last four games as a strong option for NFL DFS picks.

This week will be one of his toughest tests against the Jets, who are allowing just 168.6 passing yards per game this season, the second-fewest in the NFL. The Browns are allowing 160.1 passing yards per game, so this could be a tough test for both quarterbacks. However, the Jets are allowing the ninth-most rushing yards per game this season, so should daily Fantasy football players include Browns running back Jerome Ford in NFL DFS lineups? Ford has been contained to averaging 2.5 yards per rush or fewer in three of his last four games, so how confident can you feel including him in your NFL DFS strategy? Before locking in your NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, you need to see what Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with more than $2 million in career winnings. He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends, and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings.

He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments. Last year, he won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once.

This season, McClure has won two showdown tournaments and posted a 36x ROI on a recent Monday Night Football slate. A SportsLine subscriber also won $100,000 in December using McClure's NFL DFS player pool. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top NFL DFS picks for Browns vs. Jets

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Jets running back Breece Hall. The second-year running back has been one of the few bright spots in the New York offense this season. Hall had 191 total yards and two touchdowns in the Jets' 30-28 win over the Commanders last week after having 126 yards and a score two weeks prior in a 30-6 victory over the Texans.

The 22-year-old is second among NFL running backs in receptions (65), including 34 catches over his last five games. Hall was targeted on 16 of Trevor Siemian's 49 pass attempts last week, receiving 32.7% of the targets. Siemian is making his second start with the Jets this week and a heavy dosage of dump-off passes to Hall is likely against a Cleveland secondary allowing the fewest passing yards in the NFL. With Denzel Ward, the No. 4 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, likely to make life difficult for Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, McClure expects that Hall will be asked to play a huge role again on TNF.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Browns receiver Amari Cooper. The 29-year-old receiver is coming off one of the best Fantasy football performances of the season, recording 11 receptions for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 36-22 win over the Texans last week. Cooper's put together back-to-back 100-yard games after having four receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Bears the week before.

Cooper has led the Browns in targets in three of Joe Flacco's first four starts in Cleveland. He had 15 targets last week against the Texans after receiving 14 targets in the second game he shared the field with Flacco. Cooper is averaging 12.3 targets over his last three games and is one of the biggest beneficiaries of Flacco's huge arm by making plays down the field. McClure expects another highly-targeted game for Cooper, making him a strong play for TNF NFL DFS lineups. See the rest of McClure's NFL DFS player pool right here.

