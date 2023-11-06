The Week 9 NFL schedule wraps up with a prime time matchup between the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Kickoff at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The NFL DFS player pool features several high-end fantasy options that will be popular NFL DFS picks on MNF. Quarterbacks Justin Herbert and Zach Wilson both have elite wide receivers at their disposal in Keenan Allen and Garrett Wilson. Should the Chargers duo or the Jets duo be a part of your NFL DFS stacks? Or should you build your NFL DFS lineups around running backs Breece Hall or Austin Ekeler? Before making any NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Jets on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy and player stacks from SportsLine NFL daily Fantasy expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor, who cashed big all season in 2022, has covered the NFL and college football for over a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor hit on epic NFL DFS picks all season in 2022. He was all over Travis Kelce's four-touchdown performance against the Raiders on Monday Night Football, Kirk Cousins' 460-yard, four-TD performance on Thanksgiving Day, and T.J. Hockenson's 13 catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Week 15.

This year, Kaylor has been all over players like Justin Jefferson (11-159), D'Andre Swift (175-1), DeVonta Smith (4-132-1), T.J. Hockenson (7-66-2), D.J. Moore (8-230-3), David Montgomery (121-3), Ja'Marr Chase (12-141), Alvin Kamara (12-91, 76), Jordan Addison (7-123-2), and Jahmyr Gibbs (152-1, 5-37) in single-game slates. Anyone who followed his picks cashed in big.

Now, Kaylor has turned his attention to the Week 9 Chargers vs. Jets matchup on Monday Night Football and just locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Jets on MNF

One of Kaylor's top NFL DFS picks for Monday night is Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is on pace to have another 1,000-yard season in 2023, and he is coming off the best game of the season in Week 8 against the New York Giants. Wilson caught seven passes for 100 yards in that matchup, and will be facing the league's worst pass defense on Monday night. Kaylor is expecting another big performance from the former Ohio State standout on MNF.

"Garrett Wilson is one of the most talented young wide receivers in the NFL, and has managed to put up solid numbers despite his team's below average quarterback situation. The Chargers have been downright awful against the pass this season, allowing a league-worst 297.4 passing yards per game. Wilson had a breakout game of sorts in Week 8, and I expect a similar performance on Monday night," Kaylor told SportsLine.

Part of Kaylor's MNF DFS strategy also includes rostering Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The 25-year-old is one of the best pure throwers the NFL has ever seen, and despite the absence of Mike Williams (ACL), Herbert has several explosive weapons at his disposal. Kaylor expects Herbert to post another solid prime time fantasy performance on Monday Night Football.

"The Jets have one of the best defenses in football, and are particularly strong defending the pass. That said, the Chargers offense runs through Herbert, and there are only two or three other quarterbacks in the league with the former Oregon standout's throwing ability. Herbert was outstanding in Week 8, and I expect that level of play to continue on Monday night," Kaylor said. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

How to build NFL DFS lineups for Jets vs. Chargers on MNF

Kaylor is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers for Monday Night Football.

So who is Jimmie Kaylor including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups for Monday Night Football, and which under-the-radar NFL DFS picks offer sky-high value?