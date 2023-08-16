NFL preseason Week 2 begins on Thursday and the only game on the schedule will feature the Cleveland Browns visiting the Philadelphia Eagles. The two teams have staged joint practices during the week and will have built some familiarity with each other heading into this preseason matchup. Typically, starters tend to play the most in the second week of the NFL preseason, but does that mean that you can confidently put stars like Jalen Hurts and Nick Chubb in your NFL DFS lineups on Thursday?

This is already preseason game No. 3 for Cleveland after it participated in the NFL Hall of Fame Game, so the Browns are a little further along in their build towards the regular season. Which Browns should you target in the NFL DFS player pool and how can you expect playing time to be distributed on both teams? Before locking in any preseason NFL DFS picks for Week 2 action between the Browns and Eagles on Thursday, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice, player rankings, stacks and top daily Fantasy football picks from SportsLine's Jacob Gibbs.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years -- posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

Gibbs analyzes each incoming rookie class in detail and is familiar with the entirety of each NFL team's offensive depth chart. He also closely monitored training camp reports this summer and has a good feel for which players are poised for a strong preseason performance. If there's anybody who can give you an edge in preseason NFL DFS, it's him.

Top NFL DFS picks for Eagles vs. Browns

For Thursday's NFL preseason action, where every player on DraftKings is priced at $5,500 and every player on FanDuel is $6,000, one of Gibbs' top picks is Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The UCLA star was a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and has made a strong case that he's worth consideration as the backup to Deshaun Watson with his preseason play thus far.

Thompson-Robinson has completed 17 of 21 pass attempts during the first two games of the preseason for 184 yards and two touchdowns without an interception while also rushing for 47 yards. Even if he can't surpass Joshua Dobbs on the depth chart, Thompson-Robinson will have the opportunity to force Cleveland to carry three quarterbacks with a strong finish to camp because he won't be likely to clear waivers if he continues playing at this level.

His optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, a third-year pro who has produced 953 scrimmage yards and 10 total touchdowns over the first two seasons of his career. A fifth-round pick out of Memphis in the 2021 NFL Draft, Gainwell has provided a valuable change of pace for the Eagles.

Now with Miles Sanders gone and D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny signing as free agents, Gainwell is in a position where he has to prove his value all over again. Reports out of Eagles training camp have been that Gainwell has been receiving most of the first-team reps at running back and Philadelphia treated him like a starter last week, resting him against the Ravens. He should be in line to get on the field on Thursday and further cement his status as RB1 in Philadelphia. See who else to include in your NFL DFS lineups here.

How to set Browns vs. Eagles NFL DFS lineups

