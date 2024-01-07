The Week 18 NFL schedule is always a unique one since some teams are fighting for a spot in the NFL playoff bracket, while others have already been eliminated. There are more teams still in contention than usual this year, creating quality options in the Week 18 NFL DFS player pool. Two of the top quarterbacks in the league will meet on Sunday Night Football when the Dolphins host the Bills for the AFC East crown. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been one of the top NFL DFS picks this season, racking up 4,451 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa is facing a Buffalo pass defense that ranks seventh, allowing just 198.4 passing yards per game.

Gibbs uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 18

One player Gibbs is especially high on: Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb ($9,300 on DraftKings, $10,000 on FanDuel). Lamb leads the NFL in receptions while ranking second in receiving yards and total touchdowns. He is facing a Washington defense that does not have a cornerback who can contain him, ranked No. 31 in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (259.3).

Lamb is coming off an unbelievable performance, catching 13 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown in a win over Detroit. He has commanded at least 10 targets in five straight games, going over 115 receiving yards three times during that stretch. The Cowboys are still jockeying for playoff seeding, so Lamb should receive a normal workload on Sunday afternoon.

To save some salary, Gibbs is rostering Raiders fill-in running back Zamir White ($6,000 on DraftKings, $6,500 on FanDuel). The Raiders have already been eliminated from the playoffs, and top running back Josh Jacobs has missed three straight games due to a quad injury. White has filled in admirably, finishing with 69 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Chargers three weeks ago before turning 22 carries into 145 yards at Kansas City two weeks ago.

The 24-year-old had 71 rushing yards and caught five of six targets for 35 yards in a 23-20 loss to the Colts last week. He put together the most productive performance of his career as a receiver, as the Raiders continue to utilize him more in the offense. With Jacobs listed as a game-time decision this week, White should be another quality low-cost pick.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Week 18

