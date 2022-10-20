The Week 7 NFL schedule opens with a matchup between two teams that are desperate for a win with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals hosting Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. For Arizona, All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will make his 2022 season debut after serving a six-game PED suspension, but fellow wideout Marquise Brown (foot) has been ruled out. For the Saints, cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) have all been ruled out of the Week 7 TNF NFL DFS player pool. It is still unclear who will start at quarterback for New Orleans with Jameis Winston (back) and Andy Dalton (back) both listed as questionable on the team's injury report. In a game with so many injury issues, are Murray and Kamara must-start players in your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Murray, Kamara, Hopkins, Chris Olave, and James Conner all project to be impact classic and showdown NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football.

Kaylor is an NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

Kaylor has been spot-on all season, hitting on epic NFL DFS picks like Jerry Jeudy (4-102-1), Stefon Diggs (12-148-3), Amari Cooper(7-101-1), Nick Chubb (23-113-1), CeeDee Lamb (8-87-1), Deebo Samuel (6-115-1), Cooper Kupp (14-122), Travis Kelce (7-25-4), and Davante Adams (3-124-2).

Top NFL DFS picks for Cardinals vs. Saints on TNF

One of Kaylor's favorite Cardinals vs. Saints TNF DFS picks is Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The 30-year-old wideout is making his 2022 season debut, but in his third year with the Cardinals, he should be comfortable with quarterback Kyler Murray and the team's offensive system. Hopkins has long been one of the NFL's top wide receivers, and with the Saints' injury issues in their secondary, Kaylor is predicting a big night for the five-time Pro Bowler on Thursday.

"(DeAndre) Hopkins is making his season debut after serving a six-game PED suspension, so there may be some rust to knock off early. That said, the 30-year-old wideout didn't have to grind through training camp and should come into this matchup with fresh legs and be close to 100% healthy. He also is very familiar with quarterback Kyler Murray, and with Hollywood Brown out, the targets should be there. With Marshon Lattimore out for the Saints, Hopkins could be in line to produce huge numbers on Thursday Night Football." Kaylor told SportsLine. You can see the rest of Kaylor's NFL DFS picks here.

