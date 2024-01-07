NFL teams are usually looking to get younger, but several veteran receivers are still finding ways to produce for their teams and NFL DFS lineups. Players like Mike Evans and Davante Adams are on the other side of 30, but are still top wideouts in the game, while others like DeAndre Hopkins and Adam Thielen are putting up their best numbers in years. However, running back is another story for seasoned players, as Raheem Mostert (31) is the only back over 29 to rank in the top 50 in rushing yards this season.

Veterans often know how to better manage a 17-game season than younger players, so they could be the ones to target in the final full slate of daily Fantasy football contests.

Top NFL DFS picks for Week 18

One of McClure's top Sunday NFL DFS picks for Week 18 is Packers running back Aaron Jones at $6,300 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. The 29-year-old has been plagued by injuries this season and has been sidelined at three different periods. However, he's coming off arguably his best two-game stretch in his seven-year career. Jones has posted games of 120-plus rushing yards in back-to-back outings, marking the first time in his career he's accomplished that feat.

Green Bay hosts the Bears in Week 18, and Jones had 127 total yards and two touchdowns versus Chicago in Week 1. That game was just a continuation of his success versus the Bears as Jones has averaged 99.5 scrimmage yards with eight total TDs over his last seven games against the team. The Bears defense has made progress in the second half of the year but it still struggles in containing running backs. Over the last two weeks alone, Chicago's allowed opposing RBs to combine for 336 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram at $5,400 on DraftKings and $6,800 on FanDuel. He's really stepped up his production as of late as Engram ranks third in positional Fantasy points over the last five weeks, after ranking 17th in Fantasy points among TEs over the first 12 weeks. Engram's 104 receptions are the most at his position in 2023 as he's the eighth tight end to ever reach 100 catches in a season.

Jacksonville takes on a Titans team on Sunday that has nothing to play for and has been torched in the past by Engram. He's averaged 6.8 catches for 73.3 yards in four previous matchups, scoring two total touchdowns. Additionally, the last two passing touchdowns that the Titans allowed were to opposing tight ends, and neither of them are as big of factors in their respective offenses as Engram is in his. Given Engram's recent hot stretch, historical success against Tennessee, and the Titans' struggles at defending the TE position, Engram is a no-brainer as a Week 18 NFL DFS pick. See the rest of McClure's player pool right here.

