NFL DFS, Week 5: Optimal DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy football picks and lineups

Week 5 of the season features plenty of questions for NFL DFS players. Can Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (knee) be trusted against the Steelers in his first game back? Where does that leave Tevin Coleman? Will Joe Mixon (knee) get the all-clear for a date with the Dolphins? Making the right call can be the difference between cashing in big NFL DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings or leaving with nothing. Before you lock in your Week 5 NFL DFS picks for tournaments or cash games this week, you'll want to see what Mike McClure has to say. He's a predictive data engineer and professional DFS player who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of every game 10,000 times, taking factors like matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best NFL DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any NFL DFS player.

McClure is rolling through the 2018 season thanks to some spot-on picks. In Week 4, he was all over Bears receiver Taylor Gabriel at $3,900 on DraftKings. The result: Gabriel, who was only 3 percent owned, exploded for seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns -- returning 33.4 points and almost 9x value. That pick helped his optimal lineup finish in the top 2 percent of tournaments on DraftKings, while his optimal FanDuel lineup finished in the top 6 percent. Anybody following him is up huge.

For Week 5, we can tell you McClure is banking on Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles at $7,000 on FanDuel and $5,500 on DraftKings.

Bortles has been a strong NFL DFS pick multiple times this season, returning over 5x value on DraftKings twice already. And he gets a matchup against a Kansas City defense that has given up massive numbers already this year, including 424 yards and three touchdowns to Philip Rivers and 452 yards and three touchdowns to Ben Roethlisberger.

McClure's Week 5 NFL DFS advice also includes rostering Giants tight end Rhett Ellison at $4,400 on FanDuel and $2,700 on DraftKings.

Evan Engram (knee) is out again this week for a matchup against the Panthers, and Ellison saw a noticeable uptick in production in Week 4 in Engram's place as Eli Manning looked his way five times. He scored two weeks ago against the Saints.

Ellison get an eye-popping matchup against the Panthers, who have already given up big production to tight ends like Tyler Eifert (6-74) and Austin Hooper (5-59-1) this season. Carolina also let CJ Uzomah score two weeks ago, his lone touchdown this season. Carolina is top-10 in points allowed, but middle-of-the-pack in total yards given up at 356.7 per game. Lock Ellison in at his extremely low price and look for a high ROI.

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers this week because of a dream matchup. The stars are aligning for him to go for 30, even 40 points on FanDuel and DraftKings. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments or going home with nothing.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineup for Week 5? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineups for Week 5 from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.