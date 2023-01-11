Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks took a calculated risk when they traded nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, and many fans bristled at the idea that Geno Smith could take over as the starting quarterback. Smith is also a Pro Bowler now and just set the franchise record for passing yards (4,282) while also leading the NFL in completion percentage (69.8) and throwing 30 touchdowns. With a tough matchup on deck against the streaking 49ers on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023, can you expect Smith's magic to continue on Saturday as part of your NFL DFS lineups and NFL DFS stacks? Which players should you target in the Saturday NFL DFS player pool and how can you create enough lineup variance with your NFL DFS strategy? Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Saturday's Wild Card action on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best DFS values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

This year, he's already won the DraftKings Millionaire Maker twice and the FanDuel Million once. Now, McClure has turned his attention to Saturday's Wild Card matchups and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Saturday's 2022 Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Wild Card Saturday is 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey ($8,500 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel). After spending the first 5 1/2 years of his NFL career with the Panthers, McCaffrey was traded to the 49ers in the middle of the season.

In the 11 games since he was acquired, McCaffrey has rushed for 764 yards and six touchdowns while also catching 52 passes for 464 yards and four more scores. He also threw for a touchdown in Week 8 against the Rams and has scored at least once in his last six games. McCaffrey hammered the Seahawks for 138 scrimmage yards and a score on 32 touches in Week 15 and you can expect him to be heavily involved in the offense again during the NFL playoffs 2023.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III ($6,400 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel). Walker was critical in Seattle's Week 18 win against the Los Angeles Rams, posting 114 rushing yards on 29 carries. Since taking over as the Seahawks' starting running back in Week 6, he has 904 yards and eight touchdowns on 205 carries.

The 49ers' defense wasn't tested in Week 18 against an Arizona Cardinals team that had all but moved on to the offseason. The week before against the Las Vegas Raiders, San Francisco saw running back Josh Jacobs put up four yards per carry and a touchdown, as the 49ers allowed a total of 135 rushing yards in an overtime win. See who else to pick here.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Saturday's Wild Card Weekend

McClure is also targeting another undervalued player who could explode for huge numbers on NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is, and the rest of McClure's NFL DFS picks, at SportsLine.

Who is Mike McClure including in his optimal NFL DFS lineups? And which under-the-radar player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a DFS expert who has won over $2 million with his daily Fantasy picks, and find out.