Before 2023, there were five sets of twins taken in the same draft and this year another set of twins were selected. Sydney and Chase Brown are 23-year-old identical twins and played together for three years at Illinois. Now they are starting their NFL careers at the same time, after being selected in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sydney is a safety and was picked by the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles in the third round with the No. 66 pick. Chase, a running back, was taken in the fifth round with the No. 163 pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both teams have gone to teams that have Super Bowl appearances in the last two years. The Eagles played in Super Bowl LVII and the Bengals played in Super Bowl LVI, both teams losing by just three points. Philadelphia and Cincinnati do not play each other this season.

Chase finished with 1,643 yards on the ground. Sydney started in 50 of the 51 games he played in, and finished with 319 tackles, 186 solo, and 10 interceptions at Illinois.

The set of twins chosen before the Browns were Khalil and Carlos Davis, selected in 2020. Carlos, a nose tackle, was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round with the No. 232 pick. Khalil was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round with the No. 194 pick.