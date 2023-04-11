The Eagles are one of four NFL teams possessing multiple first-round picks in the 2023 draft. They're also one of the safest bets to move around the draft board, with general manager Howie Roseman averaging a whopping four trades per year either during the draft or in the days immediately prior. In other words, you can count on Philadelphia to make some noise come April 27.

How, exactly, might Roseman steal the spotlight yet again? Here are five logical first-round trade possibilities:

For more draft content, check out our latest prospect rankings and mock drafts, as well as our new weekly podcast, "With the First Pick," featuring former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. (Check out the latest episode below.)

Trade up to No. 3

Eagles get: 2023 first (No. 3)

2023 first (No. 3) Cardinals get: 2023 first (No. 10), 2023 first (No. 30), 2024 second

Arizona could have multiple bidders for its top choice, with quarterback-needy teams potentially looking to land whichever of the consensus top three prospects -- Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson -- slips to No. 3. But only three teams besides the Eagles can offer multiple Day 1 picks this year. Haason Reddick is an All-Pro in his prime and Josh Sweat remains underrated, but Brandon Graham is 35 and Roseman is always interested in restocking the pass-rush. A jump this far would enable the Eagles to get the consensus top edge presence in this class: Alabama's Will Anderson Jr., who's drawn DeMarcus Ware comparisons. Anderson has the tools to line up at defensive end or linebacker, and the fact Philly owns an extra 2024 second-rounder makes the projected price tag very palatable. The Cards, meanwhile, would ensure they get multiple swings at blue-chip prospects as ex-Eagles staffer Jonathan Gannon builds from scratch.

Trade up to No. 5

Eagles get: 2023 first (No. 5)

2023 first (No. 5) Seahawks get: 2023 first (No. 10), 2023 second (No. 62), 2024 third

Seattle won't necessarily be chomping at the bit to move down, considering the Seahawks also own the No. 20 pick. But let's say they're not enamored with a potential QB splash up top. Further expanding their haul for a defensive rebuild -- and a later gamble on a QB like Hendon Hooker -- could be an option. The Eagles, meanwhile, could theoretically have a shot at one of three different elite defensive prospects with a leap to No. 5. If Anderson happened to be on the board, he'd be the obvious target. But fellow pass-rusher Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and consensus top cornerbacks Devon Witherspoon (Illinois) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) could also make sense as forward-thinking additions to an aging secondary.

With The First Pick Newsletter With The First Pick Newsletter Prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft with the day’s big stories + mock drafts, big board updates and more. I agree to receive the "With The First Pick Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Trade down to No. 19

Eagles get: 2023 first (No. 19), 2023 second (No. 50), 2023 fifth (No. 153), 2024 fifth

2023 first (No. 19), 2023 second (No. 50), 2023 fifth (No. 153), 2024 fifth Buccaneers get: 2023 first (No. 10)

With the No. 30 pick in their back pocket, the Eagles could easily look to boost their Day 2 assets, seeing as they don't currently own a single selection between Rounds 4-6. Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht, who once worked alongside Roseman and is betting on Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement, could be motivated to move up and stop the slide of a tantalizing QB like Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. In this scenario, the Eagles would drop only nine spots, still positioning themselves to add a pass-rusher (perhaps Clemson's Myles Murphy) or an offensive tackle of the future.

Trade down from No. 30

Eagles get: 2023 second (No. 38), 2023 fourth (No. 109), 2024 fourth

2023 second (No. 38), 2023 fourth (No. 109), 2024 fourth Raiders get: 2023 first (No. 30)

Las Vegas has admitted it could be in the QB hunt on draft day, but the Raiders are far from a guarantee to get their target at No. 7 overall. They've had eyes on Tennessee's Hendon Hooker, though, and he's a candidate to go at the back end of the first round, where the Eagles could sell the ability to secure a QB's fifth-year option. Roseman has a long history of draft-day dealing with the Patriots, from which Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler hails, and the No. 38 pick could be a prime spot for the Eagles to target a developmental corner like Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State) or Kelee Ringo (Georgia).

Trade down from No. 30

Eagles get: 2023 second (No. 41), 2023 fifth (No. 147), 2024 third

2023 second (No. 41), 2023 fifth (No. 147), 2024 third Titans get: 2023 first (No. 30)

Few teams have done more work on QB prospects than the Titans, but like the Raiders, Tennessee may need to get creative to actually land one, possessing the No. 11 pick in the first round. General manager Jon Robinson, who worked with Roseman on last year's draft-day trade involving A.J. Brown, is long gone. But new Titans boss Ran Carthon could be a candidate to move back into Round 1 for a guy like Will Levis or Hendon Hooker. And it's not like the Eagles would be forfeiting their shot at securing a premium first-round prospect by dropping 11 spots, assuming they stay put at No. 10 earlier in the round. Some possibilities for them at No. 41: DE BJ Ojulari (LSU), DE Isaiah Foskey (Notre Dame), DE Derick Hall (Auburn) and DT Mazi Smith (Michigan).

(For more Eagles draft coverage, check out Cody's seven-round mock draft for the team, here.)