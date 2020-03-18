NFL free agency 2020: Cowboys to re-sign cornerback Anthony Brown, per report

Anthony Brown is signing a three-year deal with the Cowboys, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

A sixth round pick in the 2016 draft, Brown has developed into a versatile cornerback who can play in the slot as long as on the outside. In 56 regular season games with the Cowboys (with 34 starts), Brown has tallied 172 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, 32 passes defensed, and three forced fumbles.

While the Cowboys will still need to address the cornerback position during next month's draft, keeping Brown in the fold lessens the blow left by the departure of Byron Jones, who came to terms on a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Dolphins that includes $37 million guaranteed.

Last season, Brown helped the Cowboys' defense finished 10th in the pass in pass defense, 11th in scoring and second in third down efficiency. Despite that success, the Cowboys failed to make the playoffs a year after falling to the eventual NFC champion Rams in the second round.

Dallas has made several big moves this week. They came to terms with receiver Amari Cooper on a five-year, $100 million deal that includes $60 million guaranteed. The Cowboys also placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, which allows the two sides to continue to work on a longterm deal before the July 15 deadline.

Along with Jones, the Cowboys also saw the departure of Jason Witten, who will reportedly sign with the Raiders. Witten, who returned to Dallas last season after a one-year retirement, leaves the Cowboys as the franchise's all-time leader in catches and receiving yards and is second in touchdown receptions.