NFL free agency 2020: Patriots to sign former Buccaneers DT Beau Allen, per report
Allen helps fill the void left by Danny Shelton's departure
Beau Allen was part of the Eagles' team that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Now, Allen will look to help the Patriots remain near the top of the NFL's food chain. On Wednesday, Allen, a veteran defensive tackle, agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the Patriots, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan. Allen's signing will help fill the void left by the departure of defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who came to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions earlier this week.
A former seventh-round pick out of the University of Wisconsin, Allen spent his first four seasons with the Eagles, recording 87 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed during his time in Philadelphia. In 2017, he received a career high eight starts in the regular season before appearing in all three of Philadelphia's three postseason games that ended with a 41-33 win over New England in the Super Bowl.
Allen, 28, has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, posting eight starts in two seasons with the team. In 13 games last season, Allen recorded 10 tackles, two for loss, with half a sack. Allen will join a Patriots' defense that led the NFL in scoring last season. New England's defense also finished first in third down efficiency while also finishing second in passing yards allowed, sixth in rushing yards allowed, and fourth in red zone efficiency.
This week, the Patriots re-signed safety Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater to two-year deals. They also placed the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney. The big news surrounding the Patriots is Tom Brady's decision to continue his career in Tampa Bay, as the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since the turn of the century.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl odds: Bucs ahead of Patriots
Vegas indicates that Brady should make the Buccaneers much better
-
Winners, losers of Day 3 in free agency
The Chargers won the day Wednesday, while Gardner Minshew won in Jacksonville and the Texans...
-
Report: Giants interested in Matt Moore
The Giants have a good idea of who they want backing up Jones
-
2020 NFL Draft picks for all 32 teams
Find out how many picks your team has in the 2020 NFL Draft
-
2020 NFL Draft: Full seven-round order
See all 255 picks for the 2020 NFL Draft
-
Raiders offseason free agency tracker
Everything you need to know about the Raiders' first-ever offseason in Las Vegas
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, notes and signings across the league
-
NFL combine: Live workout results
The draft's top-ranked cornerback refused to stay on the sideline
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game