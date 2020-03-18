NFL free agency 2020: Patriots to sign former Buccaneers DT Beau Allen, per report

Beau Allen was part of the Eagles' team that defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Now, Allen will look to help the Patriots remain near the top of the NFL's food chain. On Wednesday, Allen, a veteran defensive tackle, agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the Patriots, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan. Allen's signing will help fill the void left by the departure of defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who came to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the Lions earlier this week.

A former seventh-round pick out of the University of Wisconsin, Allen spent his first four seasons with the Eagles, recording 87 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and two passes defensed during his time in Philadelphia. In 2017, he received a career high eight starts in the regular season before appearing in all three of Philadelphia's three postseason games that ended with a 41-33 win over New England in the Super Bowl.

Allen, 28, has spent the past two seasons with the Buccaneers, posting eight starts in two seasons with the team. In 13 games last season, Allen recorded 10 tackles, two for loss, with half a sack. Allen will join a Patriots' defense that led the NFL in scoring last season. New England's defense also finished first in third down efficiency while also finishing second in passing yards allowed, sixth in rushing yards allowed, and fourth in red zone efficiency.

This week, the Patriots re-signed safety Devin McCourty and special teams ace Matthew Slater to two-year deals. They also placed the franchise tag on left guard Joe Thuney. The big news surrounding the Patriots is Tom Brady's decision to continue his career in Tampa Bay, as the Patriots will have a new starting quarterback for the first time since the turn of the century.