Justin Jefferson's numbers have only gotten bigger with each NFL season. Now the Vikings wide receiver's trophy room is growing as well. Fresh off an 1,800-yard season to lead all receivers in 2022, the three-year veteran has been named the league's Offensive Player of the Year, claiming the award Thursday at the 12th annual NFL Honors in Phoenix.

Jefferson, 23, already had his sights set on the Hall of Fame entering the 2022 campaign, and he walked the walk as the Vikings' No. 1 pass catcher. His 128 catches and 1,809 yards led the NFL, and his yardage total was the sixth-best in league history -- better than career marks from actual Hall of Famers like Marvin Harrison and Randy Moss, another Vikings icon.

Justin Jefferson MIN • WR • #18 TAR 184 REC 128 REC YDs 1809 REC TD 8 FL 0 View Profile

Drafted 22nd overall out of LSU in 2020, Jefferson has topped 1,400 receiving yards in each of his first three NFL seasons, eclipsing Moss for the most yards recorded in that time frame. After logging 88 catches for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie All-Pro honoree, he went for 108 catches, 1,616 yards and a career-high 10 scores in 2021. His role expanded even more under new coach Kevin O'Connell in 2022, helping fuel Minnesota's 13-4 finish atop the NFC North.

Jefferson edged Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill for the Offensive Player of the Year award.