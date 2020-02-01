NFL Honors: Ravens' John Harbaugh named Associated Press Coach of the Year for 2019 season
The NFL handed out its award for the best coach of the 2019 season on Saturday in Miami
MIAMI -- Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh has been named the Associated Press Coach of the Year. Harbaugh received 27.5 votes, far ahead of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was in second place with 14.5 votes. Other coaches to receive votes were Matt LaFleur of the Packers, Mike Tomlin of the Steelers, Sean McDermott of the Bills, and Sean Payton of the Saints.
Harbaugh led the Ravens to a 14-2 record, the best in the NFL during the regular season. Baltimore started the season blazing hot, hanging 59 points on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. After back-to-back losses dropped their record to 2-2 after four games, the Ravens did not lose for the rest of the regular season.
The Ravens dominated the league with a combination of inventive schemes and ultra-aggressive decision-making, with Harbaugh building both of those pillars around the skill set of Lamar Jackson.
Baltimore set the all-time single-season record for rushing yards, with Jackson having the best rushing season for a quarterback in NFL history and Mark Ingram making good on the free-agent contract the Ravens handed him during the offseason. The Ravens' passing game was also elite, with Jackson repeatedly finding targets like Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown for long gains and touchdowns. Harbaugh's decision to let go of former offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and elevate Greg Roman in his place played a major role in the team's reorientation of its offense around Jackson's skill set.
After a rough start to the year, the Baltimore defense rebounded to become one of the best in the NFL. The Ravens lost several talented players in free agency last offseason, but their signing of Earl Thomas and eventual trade for Marcus Peters elevated their secondary to the point where it was one of the best in the league.
The Ravens ended up losing to the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs, but they look ready to remain a force for years to come with Jackson and Harbaugh leading the way.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 2020: How to watch, stream
Here's everything to know to make sure to catch the Big Game on Sunday
-
Jaguars' Campbell wins Man of the Year
Campbell's foundation helps young children in need overcome their circumstances
-
Agent's Take: How Mahomes deal may look
When he signs an extension, Mahomes could have 'basketball money' on the horizon
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson named 2019 MVP
After leading the Ravens to top seed in the AFC with a record-setting season, Jackson was rewarded...
-
Breech's pick for Super Bowl LIV
Wondering who will take home the Lombardi Trophy? You've come to the right place to find out
-
2020 Super Bowl odds, spread and more
Looking to place your Super Bowl bet? Here's everything you need to know
-
NFL Honors: Live updates from pre-taping
Follow along as the NFL hands out the hardware at its annual awards show held on Super Bowl...
-
Super Bowl opening night: Live updates
Players from San Francisco and Kansas City met the media at Marlins Park to kick off Super...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game