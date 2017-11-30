NFL money line, picks against the spread: Finding the best Week 13 underdog
SportsLine's red-hot NFL expert is all over the Panthers and another huge NFL underdog to win this week
Last week, NFL favorites were victorious in 14 of the 16 games played, a big discrepancy from the wild-and-wacky season we've been watching to this point. Overall, however, it's been a rough year for favorites. Those who have taken risks on money line wagers have likely been handsomely rewarded, at least from time to time.
If you want to go big and find your own underdog for Week 13, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.
Roberts ran Station Casinos' sportsbooks for over a dozen years and he's on a blazing 16-10 run in NFL picks.
As a SportsLine analyst, he's known to spot a bad spread a mile away. Those who have jumped on board with Roberts have certainly been happy with their bottom line.
Now Roberts has identified multiple money-line plays that will lead to huge payoffs and he's sharing them over at SportsLine.
One we'll give away: Carolina is a four-point road underdog at New Orleans, but Roberts believes the red-hot Panthers will leave Louisiana with a win.
The Saints' eight-game win streak was almost exclusively against uninspiring competition -- the best team they faced was the Panthers to start the streak, but Carolina wasn't playing well at the time. Neither were the Bills, Buccaneers, Bears, Packers without Aaron Rodgers, Lions and Dolphins. The Saints finally faced a division leader last week, and the Rams ended the streak.
The Panthers, meanwhile, have won four straight -- covering in all four -- and are just one game behind the Saints in the competitive NFC South.
Cam Newton has had an inconsistent season, but the Superdome brings out the best in him. In his three games under the roof, the Panthers have never scored fewer than 38 points.
Roberts is going with a playoff hopeful for his even bigger Underdog of the Week. He has identified a dangerous 'dog that is undervalued not just in Vegas, but also nationally. But Roberts says they'll show up in a big way come Sunday and perhaps come out with a statement win. Anybody who grabs this team now will set themselves up for a sweet payout.
Hunt is relying on a critical factor that no one is thinking about that ultimately leads to this upset. He's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.
So what is Micah Roberts' underdog money-line play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which favorite is about to fall hard, all from the man who's a scorching 16-10 in his past 26 NFL picks, and find out.
-
Le'Veon Bell confused by Joe Mixon
The Steelers and Bengals meet for the final time this season, this time on Monday night
-
Cowboys vs. Redskins odds, picks for TNF
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of the Skins and has a strong pick for 'Thursday Night...
-
Giants, Grizzlies screw up differently
Eli Manning and Marc Gasol were both handled the wrong way
-
Race for No. 1: New QBs in the spotlight
Two of the three teams vying for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft will start a new quarterback...
-
Manziel assault case dismissed in Texas
The former Browns quarterback apparently completed all the requirements for his plea agree...
-
NFL pledges $89M to social activism
The deal commits more to social causes than even Breast Cancer Awareness and Salute to Service...
Add a Comment