NFL odds, picks, predictions for 2020 Super Bowl: Top model backing under in Chiefs vs. 49ers

Two teams with rich legacies square off in the 2020 Super Bowl as the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers take on the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The latest 2020 Super Bowl odds list the Chiefs as one-point favorites after the spread moved as high as 1.5. San Francisco is one victory away from its sixth world championship and the first since 1995 after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game.

Kansas City played in the first Super Bowl against the Packers and won Super Bowl IV while the game was still in its infancy. The Chiefs made it back to the Super Bowl by overwhelming the Tennessee Titans 35-24, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns and added an electrifying 27-yard TD run. The full Super Bowl 54 odds and trends are all listed below, and SportsLine's advanced computer model has all the NFL betting advice and predictions you need to make the best NFL picks for the 2020 Super Bowl now.

Super Bowl picks to target

One of the NFL predictions for the 2020 Super Bowl from the model is that the under (54.5) clears with room to spare when the Chiefs and Niners meet up at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Although early money on the over has driven the total up from 52.5, Kansas City and San Francisco boast two superior defenses that the model says will keep the score lower than expected.

The Chiefs have a pair of dominant defensive ends, Frank Clark and Tanoh Kpassagnon, who have six sacks during the 2020 NFL Playoffs. Combine them with defensive tackle Chris Jones (nine sacks in the regular season) and you have a defensive unit that piled up 45 sacks in the Chiefs' march to the AFC West title.

The 49ers' defense is even better, as defensive ends Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner combined for 26.5 of the San Francisco's 48 sacks during a regular-season journey to the NFC West crown. The model knows that the under is 4-1 in San Francisco's last five playoff games and says it hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. It's calling for 54 total points.

Super Bowl LIV odds

2020 Super Bowl: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (-1, 54.5)

