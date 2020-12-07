The Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to wait nearly an extra week to get a chance to post their 11th straight victory while COVID-19 ran rampant through the Baltimore Ravens' locker room. The lengthy layoff was evident, as Pittsburgh was rusty last Wednesday in its 19-14 home victory. The undefeated Steelers now have only five days to get back into form before they host the Washington Football Team on Monday. Kickoff from Heinz Field is set for 5 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh (11-0) committed a pair of first-quarter turnovers and had a number of dropped passes but kept alive its chances to become the fifth team in NFL history to finish the regular season with a perfect record. Pittsburgh is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Washington odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5. Before making any Washington vs. Steelers picks or NFL predictions for Monday, check out what SportsLine's resident Pittsburgh expert, R.J. White, has to say.

CBS Sports' fantasy and gambling editor, White enters Week 13 on a sizzling 37-28-3 run. It's no surprise, as White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest.

In addition, White has gone an astounding 8-0 on his last eight against-the-spread picks involving Pittsburgh. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is way up.

Now, White has looked at Steelers vs. Washington Football Team from every possible angle. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Washington Football Team vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Washington spread: Pittsburgh -6.5

Steelers vs. Washington over-under: 43.5 points

Steelers vs. Washington money line: Pittsburgh -290, Washington +245

PIT: Steelers are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 home games against teams with losing road records

WAS: Washington is 1-6 against the spread in its last seven Week 13 contests

Why the Steelers can cover

Pittsburgh trails 42-33-3 in the all-time series but has dominated lately, winning the last six meetings. It opened the 2016 season with a 38-16 victory in the most recent meeting, with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throwing for 300 yards and three touchdowns. The two-time Super Bowl champion, who missed most of the 2019 campaign with an elbow injury, has returned with a vengeance, as he has 25 TD tosses and only six interceptions while completing 67.5 percent of his pass attempts.

Roethlisberger has thrown a scoring pass in every game this season and is nine away from matching the career-high he set in 2018. The 38-year-old has received strong protection from his offensive line this year, as he's been sacked a total of only 10 times and hasn't been brought down in his last four contests.

Wide receiver Chase Claypool leads the Steelers with 611 yards and eight receiving TDs, while fellow wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is second with six scoring catches, three of which have come in his last four games.

Why the Washington Football Team can cover

Washington's highest output this season was 27 points before it erupted at Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. Antonio Gibson put on a show, running for 115 yards and three touchdowns.

Gibson has run for eight touchdowns during a five-game streak and has gained at least 94 yards three times during that span, posting both of his 100-yard performances against the Cowboys.

Veteran quarterback Alex Smith has completed at least 68 percent of his pass attempts in his four starts, while wide receiver Terry McLaurin has amassed 80 or more yards in five straight contests and eight of 11 this season. Washington has been strong on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth in total defense (309.5 yards) and second against the pass (194.6).

