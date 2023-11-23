The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will meet for the 22nd time on Thanksgiving Day -- the most in NFL history. Both teams are also part of unique NFL history in the process.

Detroit and Green Bay actually have already played on a Thursday this season (Week 4 at Lambeau Field), making this the second time this season the teams will square off on a Thursday. This odd scheduling quirk will make NFL history Thursday, as this will be the first time two teams will have played each other on Thursday twice in an NFL season since 1926,

The Chicago Bears and Chicago Cardinals were the last two teams to play each other twice on a Thursday, back when the Frankford Yellow Jackets won the title and when the league reinstated the Pottsville Maroons after controversially taking their championship away the year prior. The Packers were in the league in 1926, but the Lions weren't founded yet.

This Thanksgiving showdown for the Lions will be extra special at Ford Field, as the Lions haven't won a game on the holiday since 2016. This will be the 84th straight season Detroit plays on Thanksgiving, having an 8-2 record or better through 10 games for the first time since 1962.

Detroit is 16-4 in its last 20 games -- the franchise's best 20-game stretch since 1953-1954. The Lions also haven't beaten the Packers five straight times since 1949-1954, which is something they can accomplish on Thursday.