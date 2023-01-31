The Super Bowl 57 matchup was officially set when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs won their respective conference title games. Philadelphia cruised to a blowout win over San Francisco, while Kansas City used a late field goal to take down Cincinnati. With only one game remaining on the 2023 NFL playoffs, some bettors might shy away from NFL parlays. However, Caesars Sportsbook has more NFL prop bets available for the 2023 Super Bowl than any other game this season, so there are plenty of ways to formulate Super Bowl 57 parlays. Which side and total should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Super Bowl 57 on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season and identified both the Eagles and Chiefs as its value Super Bowl picks at the beginning of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

The model ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for Super Bowl 57. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 14-1. You can only see the model's Super Bowl NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Super Bowl NFL picks

After simulating Super Bowl 57 10,000 times, the model is high on Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown to score a touchdown (+125). He has a knack for explosive plays, averaging at least 17 yards per reception in five straight games to close the regular season. Brown has been quieter in the NFL playoffs 2023 thus far, but the coaching staff will certainly be looking to get him involved in the biggest game of the season.

He scored five touchdowns in the final seven games of the regular season, so the model believes there is value on Brown scoring one in the 2023 Super Bowl at plus-money odds. Kansas City's pass defense has been nothing to write home about this season, finishing the regular season ranked No. 18 in yards allowed per game (220.9). Between their lackluster defense and Brown's knack for scoring in big moments, the model is confident in including him in its Super Bowl 57 parlays. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Super Bowl NFL parlays

The model also jumped on three other NFL picks where it says the line is way off, including one side of the total that hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's NFL Super Bowl bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top NFL Super Bowl picks? And which other NFL bets should you target for a strong 14-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Super Bowl 57 best bets from a model on a 163-113 run on its top-rated picks, and find out.