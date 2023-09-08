Aaron Rodgers is in the Big Apple and Tom Brady has ridden off into the sunset, so Week 1 will show which new quarterbacks will seize opportunities this season. Jordan Love will take over for Rodgers in Green Bay, and one-time Cleveland Browns savior Baker Mayfield will take Brady's spot in Tampa Bay. Rookie quarterbacks Bryce Young (Panthers), C.J. Stroud (Texans) and Anthony Richardson (Colts) all are expected to start for their respective teams in Week 1. With new faces, bettors looking into Week 1 NFL props will have plenty of intriguing options. Love and the Packers head to Soldier Field to face Justin Fields and the NFC North rival Chicago Bears, giving you plenty of NFL prop bets to target.

Among the Week 1 NFL player props are an over/under for passing yards of 180.5 for Fields and a passing total of 204.5 yards for Love. Fields' rushing total is 59.5, the highest in the game, ahead of Green Bay's Aaron Jones (55.5) and Bears teammate Khalil Herbert (51.5), but which NFL picks should you make? Before you make any Week 1 NFL prop bets, you need to check out the top NFL picks and NFL predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks in all sports and was a highly profitable 42-28 on NFL prop picks in this column during the 2022 regular season. He also is 174-152 on MLB prop plays for SportsLine this season and is 522-425 on NBA props over the past two seasons.

Now, after combing over the hundreds of available Week 1 NFL prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing them at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Week 1 NFL prop picks

One NFL Week 1 prop play PropStarz is all over is Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins going over 56.5 rushing yards (-125). The fourth-year pro ran for 805 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry as a rookie, but suffered a serious knee injury in the 2021 preseason. He missed that season and the first half of 2022, but came back strong. Dobbins rushed for 520 yards and averaged 5.7 per carry in eight games. He averaged 99 yards and an impressive 6.9 per attempt in the final four.

Dobbins doesn't have much competition for carries in Baltimore's offense and has a matchup he should exploit. Houston's run defense was among the NFL's worst last season. The Texans allowed 170 yards per game on the ground in 2022, with opposing rushers gaining 5.1 per carry, fourth-highest in the NFL. Ravens coach Jim Harbaugh will want to set the tone in the Week 1 matchup at home, and Dobbins should be a big part of the Raven's game plan. You can see all of PropStarz's Week 1 prop bets at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 NFL Week 1 prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in several other confident Week 1 NFL prop picks. They include multiple receivers who should cruise past their yardage totals and a longshot play that you'll want to see. You can only see these NFL prop picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 Week 1 NFL prop bets you can make and which receivers should easily eclipse their yardage totals? Visit SportsLine now to see the best NFL Week 1 prop bets, all from the expert who was 42-28 on his SportsLine prop plays in this article last season, and find out.