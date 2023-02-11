There will be stars all over the field on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in the 2023 Super Bowl, which could mean big scores for NFL prop bets. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia counterpart Jalen Hurts will surely play central roles in the outcome and could cash some NFL player props. Eagles receiver A.J. Brown was fourth in the league in yards per catch (17.0) during the regular season, while the Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling was sixth (16.4). Caesars lists the over/under for Brown's longest reception at 25.5 yards, while Valdes-Scantling's number is 19.5. With thousands of options for Super Bowl prop bets, finding value might not be easy. Before locking in any Super Bowl prop picks or bets, be sure you see the top Super Bowl picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 49-35 on NFL prop picks in his column through the conference championship games. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2023 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders over 54.5 rushing yards. Bettors should find discounts on Sanders because he has rushed for 132 yards in two games during the 2023 NFL playoffs. However, both were blowouts, but Sunday should be different. Sanders is still averaging 4.7 yards per carry in the postseason after gaining 4.9 per attempt in the regular season, when he was fifth in the NFL with 1,269 rushing yards.

The Eagles rush for 153 yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL, and might have the league's best offensive line, a unit featuring a pair of All-Pros. The Chiefs defense doesn't look bad on paper, but PropStarz deems it "quite average, based on most defensive rushing metrics." He says Kansas City's numbers came against a "soft schedule" and the run defense yields 4.5 yards per carry (18th in NFL). The expert expects Sanders to see a lot of work on Super Bowl Sunday 2023. You can see the rest of his Super Bowl prop bet picks at SportsLine.

