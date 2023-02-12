The Super Bowl has become known for its countless Super Bowl prop bets, and there seem to be more every year. When the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, the discerning sports bettor will likely stick with Super Bowl player props. Chris Jones had two sacks and Frank Clark had 1.5 for the Chiefs in the AFC title game, while Haason Reddick had two for the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Reddick is -170 to get a sack Sunday at Caesars Sportsbook, while Jones is -110. Reddick had 16 sacks during the regular season, but three other Eagles had 11, making for plenty of tough decisions as you make your Super Bowl props. There are thousands of Super Bowl prop bets, including some that cross over with other sports, so it can take time to find value. Before locking in any Super Bowl prop picks or bets, be sure you see the top Super Bowl picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 49-35 on NFL prop picks in his column through the conference championship games. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after combing over the available 2023 Super Bowl prop bets, PropStarz has found the value picks he loves. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Super Bowl prop picks

One play PropStarz is strongly backing for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders over 54.5 rushing yards. The fourth-year back didn't see much work in the first two playoff games, but rushed for 1,269 yards in the regular season, fifth in the NFL. He averaged 4.9 per carry and is at 4.7 in the postseason. Both of those games were routs, and Sanders had 90 yards against the Giants and two first-half touchdowns against San Francisco.

With the Super Bowl 2023 expected to be a closer matchup, the running game led by Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts should get plenty of work. Philly averaged 153 rushing yards during the regular season, fourth-best in the league, and while the Chiefs allowed 107 (eighth), opponents averaged 4.5 per carry (18th). PropStarz says Kansas City is "quite average" against the run. "I believe the Eagles can and will be successful running on K.C.," the expert told SportsLine. You can see the rest of his Super Bowl prop bet picks at SportsLine.

How to make Super Bowl 57 prop bets, predictions

PropStarz has locked in his favorite 2023 Super Bowl prop picks, including one on an overlooked player in an "optimal game environment" for his skillset. The expert also has a longshot lean on a surprising player to win MVP that returns more than 20-1. You can only see these picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 Super Bowl prop bets you can make? And which prop could pay over 20-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Super Bowl 2023 prop bets, all from the expert who is 49-35 on his prop plays this season, and find out.