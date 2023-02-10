It will be strength against strength in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs boast the league's best passing and overall offense, while Philadelphia's defense is No. 2 overall and first against the pass. Does that mean you'll want to fade Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce in any 2023 Super Bowl props? Caesars expects the Eagles to test their luck on the ground, listing the over/under for rushing yards for Miles Sanders at 54.5 and Jalen Hurts at 49.5. The quarterback's over/under for passing is 243.5 yards in the latest Super Bowl prop bets. Before locking in any Super Bowl prop picks or bets, be sure you see the top Super Bowl picks and predictions from NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his predictions and is a highly profitable 49-35 on NFL prop picks in his column through the conference championship games. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

One play PropStarz is strongly backing for Super Bowl 57 is Eagles running back Miles Sanders over 54.5 rushing yards. The expert says the Chiefs' run defense is "quite average, based on most defensive rushing metrics." While Kansas City is eighth in rushing yards allowed per game (107.3), the Chiefs' defense is 18th in yards allowed per carry (4.5). Sanders averages 4.9, tied for 11th, and was fifth in the league with 1,269 yards during the regular season. He topped this number 12 times in 19 games.

The fourth-year running back got more work in Philadelphia's close victories, so if the Eagles win, Sanders should be a big reason. He averaged 86 yards and almost 19 carries in games the Eagles won by 10 points or fewer. This total opened lower than it should have because Sanders didn't get many attempts in the NFC title game, but that was because he helped the Eagles take a big lead with two first-half TDs. PropStarz expects this one to be much closer. You can see the rest of his Super Bowl prop bet picks at SportsLine.

