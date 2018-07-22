NFL players take to Twitter to mourn the loss of Tony Sparano, Vikings offensive line coach and former Dolphins head coach
Sparano, who was 56, died Sunday morning
News of the death of Vikings offensive line coach Tony Sparano sent shockwaves throughout the NFL, where Sparano had been a coach since 1999.
Sparano died Sunday, according to the team.
"Our hearts go out to Jeanette and the entire Sparano family as we all mourn the loss of Tony," Vikings Owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a statement. "Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Tony's presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed. We are only thinking of Tony's family during this incredibly difficult time. We ask that the entire NFL and Vikings family keep the Sparanos in their thoughts."
Former and current players took to Twitter to pay respects to Sparano.
And there's this from ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin and NFL analyst Warren Sharp:
Sparano, 56, is survived by his wife, Jeanette, three children -- sons, Tony and Andrew, his daughter, Ryan Leigh -- and four grandchildren.
