The NFL has just a month left in its regular season and it appears like we're in for a mad dash to the postseason. Only one team has secured a spot in the playoffs and just two teams have been mathematically eliminated from contention, meaning 29 other franchises still have some hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. While the playoff picture is as wide open as it could possibly be at this point in the year, we could get some clarity as soon as this weekend once the Week 15 slate unfolds. 

Four teams have the ability to clinch a playoff spot this weekend, while the San Francisco 49ers could lock up the NFC West crown. Below, you can find every playoff-clinching scenario that is on the table for Week 15. 

Baltimore Ravens 

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with: 

  1. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR
  2. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR
  3. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR
  4. BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR
  5. BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR
  6. BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR
  7. BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR
  8. BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie OR
  9. BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie

Week 15 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas clinches playoff berth with: 

  1. DAL win or tie OR
  2. LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR
  3. GB loss + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
  4. GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR
  5. GB loss + ATL loss or tie + DET win or tie OR
  6. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  7. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR
  8. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + DET win or tie OR
  9. TB loss + SF win or tie + DET win or tie OR
  10. TB loss + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  11. TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  12. TB-GB tie + SEA loss or tie OR
  13. TB-GB tie + DET win or tie OR
  14. SEA loss or tie + MIN loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over ATL

Week 15 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

Detroit Lions

Detroit clinches playoff berth with: 

  1. DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR
  2. DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR
  3. DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  4. DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR
  5. DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR
  6. DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR
  7. DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  8. DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
  9. DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
  10. DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR
  11. DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
  12. DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR
  13. DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
  14. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR
  15. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR
  16. DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie

Week 15 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with: 

  1. PHI win or tie OR
  2. GB loss + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  3. GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR
  4. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  5. TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR
  6. MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  7. MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR
  8. TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR
  9. TB-GB tie + SF win or tie + DET win

Week 15 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco clinches NFC West with: 

  1. SF win or tie OR
  2. LAR loss or tie

Week 15 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals