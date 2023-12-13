The NFL has just a month left in its regular season and it appears like we're in for a mad dash to the postseason. Only one team has secured a spot in the playoffs and just two teams have been mathematically eliminated from contention, meaning 29 other franchises still have some hope of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. While the playoff picture is as wide open as it could possibly be at this point in the year, we could get some clarity as soon as this weekend once the Week 15 slate unfolds.

Four teams have the ability to clinch a playoff spot this weekend, while the San Francisco 49ers could lock up the NFC West crown. Below, you can find every playoff-clinching scenario that is on the table for Week 15.

Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:

BAL win + DEN loss or tie + BUF loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR BAL win + DEN loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + CLE loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + PIT loss or tie OR BAL win + BUF loss or tie + HOU loss or tie OR BAL win + CLE loss or tie + PIT-IND tie OR BAL win + HOU loss or tie + PIT-IND tie

Week 15 opponent: at Jacksonville Jaguars

Dallas clinches playoff berth with:

DAL win or tie OR LAR loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR GB loss + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SEA loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + SF win or tie + DET win or tie OR TB loss + DET win or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + SEA loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + DET win or tie OR SEA loss or tie + MIN loss + DAL clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over ATL

Week 15 opponent: at Buffalo Bills

Detroit clinches playoff berth with:

DET win + SEA loss or tie + GB loss or tie OR DET win + SEA loss or tie + MIN loss or tie OR DET win + SEA loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + TB loss OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + GB loss OR DET win + LAR loss or tie + MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie OR DET win + GB-TB tie + LAR loss or tie OR DET tie + TB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + LAR loss + SEA loss + ATL loss OR DET tie + GB loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR DET tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR loss OR DET tie + GB loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + LAR tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + SEA loss + ATL loss or tie OR DET tie + GB-TB tie + MIN loss + LAR loss + ATL loss or tie

Week 15 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

PHI win or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR GB loss + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB loss + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie OR MIN loss or tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie + DET win OR TB-GB tie + LAR loss or tie OR TB-GB tie + SF win or tie + DET win

Week 15 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco clinches NFC West with:

SF win or tie OR LAR loss or tie

Week 15 opponent: at Arizona Cardinals