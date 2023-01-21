Two unexpected teams will try to keep their luck running Saturday when they take part in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:30 p.m. ET, while the New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. Jacksonville has won eight games outright in 13 as an underdog this season, while the Giants are 8-1 straight-up as an underdog in the playoffs since 2007. Those numbers could make some spread and money-line bettors nervous, so NFL props might be the way to go. There are plenty of options for NFL prop bettors Saturday, and not just star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs or Philly's Jalen Hurts. Can the Jags' Travis Etienne duplicate his 109-yard rushing effort from last week? Can New York receiver Isaiah Hodgins go over 100 yards again? Before making any NFL Divisional Round prop bets, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks and is a highly profitable 45-31 on NFL prop picks in this column through Super Wild Card Weekend. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2023 Divisional Round NFL prop picks

One prop play that PropStarz loves for Saturday's NFL Divisional Round games is Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith Over 64.5 receiving yards (-115). The Giants rank 22nd in the NFL in passing DVOA, and Smith has been on a roll. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner has surpassed 100 yards in four of his past six games. He is averaging 89 receiving yards over the past eight. Smith is a big part of the Philadelphia offense and has at least eight targets in 12 of the games.

The Eagles get Smith involved in the game plan in a variety of ways. He is always a deep threat, and a couple of big plays could help cash this prop. He also is counted on in the short passing game and gets his share of designed screens. That means that no matter how the game plays out, Smith will get his touches. Smith and A.J. Brown have been the top two in targets for the Eagles in every game, so he should see the volume needed to cash this bet. You can see the rest of his prop bet picks at SportsLine.

