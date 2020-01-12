NFL Playoffs 2020: Texans vs. Chiefs odds, line, picks, bracket predictions from dialed-in expert who's 18-7

The Houston Texans will attempt to defeat the Chiefs for the second time this season when they visit Kansas City on Sunday for an AFC divisional-round matchup. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Houston (11-6) went into Arrowhead back in Week 6 and came away with a 31-24 victory despite being out-gained by 163 total yards. The Texans, who are 5-2 against the spread in their last seven games as road underdogs, are meeting the Chiefs in the postseason for the second time after suffering a 30-0 wild-card loss at home following the 2015 campaign.

The Chiefs claimed their fourth straight AFC West title, but have won just one of their last five playoff contests. Kansas City is a 10-point favorite after the line opened at 7.5, while the over-under is 51 in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds. Before making any Chiefs vs. Texans picks, check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

Texans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -10

Texans vs. Chiefs over-under: 51 points

Texans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -494, Houston +377

HOU: Texans have covered five of their last seven games as a road underdog.

KC: Chiefs are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as a favorite.

Why the Chiefs can cover

The Chiefs are noted for having one of the loudest and most difficult home environments for opposing teams in the NFL. But they struggled at Arrowhead Stadium for a portion of the regular season and at one point dropped three straight home games, including the loss to the Texans. However, they finished strong with blowouts of the Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City won its last three home games by a combined score of 94-33 while covering the spread in all three contests. Overall, the Chiefs have won and covered six consecutive games. They are also 4-0-1 against the spread in their last five games versus AFC opponents.

Why the Texans can cover

The Texans lost four of their previous five postseason games before emerging with a 22-19 overtime victory over Buffalo in their wild-card matchup last Saturday. Houston received a huge boost in that contest with the return of defensive end J.J. Watt, who recorded a key sack after missing the team's final eight regular-season games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson registered a team-high 55 rushing yards against the Bills, but the Texans are hoping for a week-winning effort from Carlos Hyde on Sunday. The 29-year-old from Ohio State, who ran for 48 yards versus Buffalo and caught his first touchdown pass since 2016 with San Francisco, led Houston during the regular season with a career-best 1,070 rushing yards.

