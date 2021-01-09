The mad dash to Super Bowl LV begins now. After a wild Week 17 crystalized the playoff picture, we have 14 teams left standing and on the verge of trying to claw their way to Tampa. For the Packers and Chiefs, they get the luxury of sitting back and enjoying Super Wild-Card Weekend with the rest of us after securing the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences along with a first-round bye. Six games are on the weekend schedule and that's how many clubs will be erased from the playoffs when the dust settles on Monday.

All NFL odds via William Hill Sportsbook.

Colts at Bills

Time: Saturday, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bills -6.5 Bet Now

"The Colts defense has waned in the second half of the season, which has to be a concern facing Josh Allen and the high-flying Buffalo offense. Indianapolis was once the top-ranked defense in the league, but they fell off in a big way in the final six games. Allen, meanwhile, continues to light up defenses and he will do the same here. The ideal plan for the Colts is to pound Jonathan Taylor and keep Allen off the field, but what happens when the Colts get down? Buffalo is rolling, but they will be challenged early here. In the end, Allen will get it going with his arm and move to the next round." -- Pete Prisco on why he's picking the Bills to beat Indy, 30-20.

"The wild-card round almost always gives us one inexplicable upset, but I don't think the upset will be coming in this game. The prediction here is that the Bills win their first playoff game since 1995, and it's actually kind of fitting that it would come against Colts coach Frank Reich, who spent nine seasons as a player in Buffalo." -- John Breech, who sees Buffalo winning, 34-27.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Colts at Bills (-6.5) Bills Colts Colts Colts Bills Bills Bills Bills

Latest Odds: Over 51.5 Bet Now

"The Over has a strong mark between these two clubs, going 19-11-2 during the regular season. Over this six-game winning streak to end the season, Buffalo's offense has been averaging over 38 points per game and Josh Allen looks like he's playing at an MVP-caliber level. As for the Colts, they are also scoring at a high clip, averaging over 30 points per game over the last month. If both offenses can even come close to those totals again, this number is likely tipping over despite both defenses play well as of late." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's leaning toward the Over of 51

Top prop picks

Josh Allen Over 305.5 pass yards (-115)

"The Bills offense has run through Allen all season, there's no reason to believe it's going to stop now. That goes double against a Colts defense that's been stout versus the run but has really taken a dip against the pass (four of past five opponents with over 315 pass yards). The weather isn't expected to be a factor in the game." -- Dave Richard on why he's taking the Over on Josh Allen's pass yards

Jonathan Taylor first touchdown scorer (+750)

"According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's projections, Taylor, who has scored seven touchdowns in his last four games, has good value to find the end zone first as he's +730 in simulations, meaning you are getting better odds on the actual market. Oh's projections also like Taylor's Over for rushing yards at 74.5 (-115)." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's taking Taylor to score first.

T.Y. Hilton Over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

"Hilton's had 71-plus yards in four straight games. Maybe it's a line they're begging you to take, but when push comes to shove, I think the Colts will have to throw a good amount and Hilton is Rivers' top target." -- Dave Richard on why he likes the Over on Hilton's receiving yards

Rams at Seahawks

Time: Saturday, 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Seattle Seahawks -3 Bet Now

"These two split their games in the regular season, with each winning at home. Seattle beat the Rams two weeks ago in a game where Jared Goff hurt his thumb. The Rams had chances in that matchup, even with Goff banged up. The Rams defense always seems to give Russell Wilson problems -- that will be the case here. But Seattle's defense has picked up its play in a big way. That will make for big problems for the Rams offense, no matter who starts at quarterback. Seattle will win a low-scoring game." -- Pete Prisco on why he's taking the Seahawks to win 20-18.

"If Goff cant't go, that means Wolford will get the start. Although Wolford had a solid debut against the Cardinals -- he became the first player in NFL history with at least 200 passing yards and at least 50 rushing yards in an NFL debut -- the fact of the matter is that he only led the Rams to nine points. Also, that was a regular season game and this is a playoff game, which is a huge difference, because quarterbacks almost always struggle when they're starting their first career playoff game. Since divisional realignment in 2002, quarterbacks making their first playoff start ever in the wild-card round are 9-30." -- John Breech, who predicts Seattle will edge out a 23-13 win.

Cody Benjamin: "It's very hard picking against Russell Wilson, but these are supposed to be bold predictions, right? Whether or not Jared Goff starts for Los Angeles, he has no business playing 60 minutes in what figures to be a tight, physical contest. Wolford, meanwhile, is a backup for a reason but at least offers some electricity with his legs. Seattle, meanwhile, has been stuck in the mud offensively for far too long, and matching up with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey again won't help. It'll be close, but watch out for the Sean McVay stunner."

Benjamin delivered five bold predictions for Super Wild-Card Weekend like that one above, and you can check them all out in his column from earlier this week.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams at Seahawks (-4) Rams Seahawks Rams Rams Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Rams

Latest Odds: Under 42 Bet Now

"In Week 17, Seattle snapped a seven-game under streak by tipping over against the 49ers. As for Los Angeles, its 12-4 under record was the second-best mark in the NFL during the regular season (Giants 12-3-1). That almost habitual tendency to go under is largely thanks to both defenses. The Rams allowed the fewest points in the league (18.5) this season along with the lowest yards per game (281.9) and yards per play (4.6). Meanwhile, the Seahawks defense has come alive over the last eight weeks, allowing the fewest points over that stretch and the fifth-fewest yards per game. When you combined those trends with both defenses playing well and questions under center for the Rams, points may be hard to come by in this matchup, which is why the Under seems like the way to lean here." -- Tyler Sullivan, who likes the Under at 42.

Top prop picks

Russell Wilson Under 23.5 completions (-105)

"Not sure which Wilson prop to take? Consider this: Wilson has completed 23 or fewer passes in seven of his past eight including both games against the Rams. Also, the Rams have held quarterbacks to under 24 completions in five straight and 10 total on the season. Last point: Wilson has typically found his legs in the late season and playoffs, racking up at least 20 rush yards in 11 of 15 career postseason games. The more he runs, the less he throws." -- Dave Richard on why he's taking the Under on Russell Wilson's pass attempts

Cam Akers total rushing yards: Over 66.5 (-115).

"In CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's projections, Akers is poised to go over this rushing yards total with nearly 80 yards on the ground. While Seattle's run defense has been stout this season, they did give up over 206 yards and four touchdowns to this backfield over two games this year. Whether it's an inexperienced John Wolford or an injured Jared Goff under center, Akers should see plenty of work." -- Tyler Sullivan on taking the over on Akers' rushing prop

Buccaneers at Washington

Time: Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Washington Football Team +8 Bet Now

"Tampa Bay has been impressive on offense the past three games, but this defense will present a big challenge. Tom Brady's issues over the years have come against fronts that can pressure. This group can do that. I think they will slow down Brady some. Washington has problems on offense. Alex Smith was just OK last week, and there is talk of using both him and Taylor Heinicke this week. That would be odd. Tampa Bay's defense should be up to handling this offense. I think it's a lower-scoring game with Washington hanging around behind the front four." -- Pete Prisco, who is taking Tampa Bay to win, 21-17.

"There's a little added spice to this game after Washington rookie Chase Young seemingly called out Tom Brady after their win over Philadelphia to win them the NFC East, but his club does match up quite well against Tampa Bay. The book on disrupting Tom Brady is pressing him up the middle and spook him early to throw him off his spot. Washington's front seven headlined by Young has the ability to rush four and still get after the quarterback, which makes this matchup pretty interesting. The Buccaneers have won four straight coming into the playoffs and have covered four of their last five. While I don't see Tampa Bay losing, my gut has this being close enough to take Washington and the points. The Bucs are 0-4 ATS (1-3 SU) in primetime this season and the fact that this game is on the road adds to the confidence for the Football Team." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he is picking Tampa Bay to squeak by Washington, 27-24.

"By looking at recent trends, it's not hard to see why the public is leading towards the Under. Between these two, the Under is 17-14-1 this season. Washington has gone under in five straight coming into Saturday and haven't exceeded 40 total points over that stretch. Their defense has also allowed 20 or fewer points in save straight. While each defense is likely the driving force as to why this total is being pulled down, there's a case to be made why this game is sneaky an Over play. In Alex Smith's last six starts, Washington's offense is averaging over 25 points per game. When you combined that with how well Tampa Bay's offense is playing, it may not take much to top this over 50 points, which would have us sail over this current total." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's leaning Over on 44.5.

Top prop picks

Dustin Hopkins Over 1.5 field goals (+100)

"Not only has Hopkins notched at least two field goals in eight of his past nine games, but he's also done it in each of Alex Smith's six starts this season. Tampa Bay's defense is fearsome but not dominant. At even money, Hopkins has a great chance to come through." - Dave Richard on why he is taking Hopkins' over on field goals.

Ronald Jones total rushing yards: Over 56.5 (-120).

"Jones has gone well over this total in four of his last five matchups and is averaging 88 yards on the ground over that stretch. Oh's simulations also see Jones hitting the Over on this with a projected 70 yards rushing on Saturday night." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he expects a solid day from Jones and why he goes over.

Ravens at Titans

Time: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (ESPN), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Tennessee Titans +3 Bet Now

"These two make no secret about what they want to do on offense, which is to pound the football. Baltimore was the top rushing team in the league, while the Titans counter with Derrick Henry, the NFL's leading rusher. Tennessee beat Baltimore earlier this year and also beat them last year in the playoffs in a big upset. This time around I think the Ravens get revenge of sorts. Their defense is much better than the bad unit the Titans put on the field. Lamar Jackson will have a big day to advance the Ravens." -- Pete Prisco on why he's picking Baltimore to win, 33-23.

"This is the Lamar Jackson playoff game to end the narrative. We've forgotten this often happens with NFL quarterbacks. They struggle early on in their playoff careers and then break through when everyone is really starting to count them out. Lamar playing the Titans again after last year's debacle won't help the narrative as it ramps up. I love the Ravens here. I think they come out firing, I think they convert in the red zone, I think Lamar gets loose with his legs and finds Marquise Brown down the field and I think J.K. Dobbins gets loose as well. This Titans defense is not last year's Titans defense. You can put up points on them, and I'm not sure forcing Lamar to throw to the hashes will work like it did last year. Tennessee isn't ever left for dead -- they came back down 10 in the fourth quarter against Baltimore this year -- but the Ravens will actually lean on the ground game with a lead this time around, forcing Tennessee to get away from Derrick Henry." -- Will Brinson, who believes Baltimore will pull out the 38-31 win.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-3) at Titans Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Titans Titans Ravens Ravens

"For what it's worth, these two teams have an average total of 47 between their matchup earlier this season in Week 11 and their divisional round contest last playoffs. Between them this season, the Over is 19-12-1.Tennessee overs went 12-3-1 during the regular season, which was tied with Las Vegas for the best in the NFL. The Titans' contests averaged 58.1 points per game (30.7 PPG, 27.4 PPG allowed), which was the highest in the NFL. Over their last eight contests, the over is 7-1. With Ryan Tannehill as their starter, Tennessee Overs are 22-6-1. That said, with both of these teams being more than happy to run the football, there is an avenue where this game turns into a low-scoring ground attack so Over bettors should be a bit cautious." -- Tyler Sullivan on the total for Ravens-Titans.

Top prop picks

JK Dobbins Over 63.5 rush yards (-115)

"Dobbins has come alive with at least 64 rush yards in five of his past six games. I know he's a rookie, but I'd be stunned if the Ravens turn to Mark Ingram or Gus Edwards and really limit Dobbins' workload at this point. The Titans have given up 5.9 yards per rush to running backs over their past three games." -- Dave Richard on why he likes the Over on Dobbins' rushing yard total.

First touchdown scorer: Marquise Brown (+1200).

"According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's simulations, Brown getting in the end zone first has some solid value. Tennessee's secondary has struggled this season and Lamar Jackson has been really strong throwing the deep ball as of late. Brown also comes into this game scoring six touchdowns in his previous six contests. Even if you don't love the odds on him scoring first, his anytime touchdown sits at +163." -- Tyler Sullivan on taking Brown's touchdown prop.

Bears at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS, Nickelodeon), stream on CBS All Access

Latest Odds: New Orleans Saints -10 Bet Now

"The Bears seemed to come alive on offense in December, but that was against bad teams. They didn't do much against Green Bay last week, yet here they are in the playoffs. The Saints have a tough defense that will present a big challenge for Mitchell Trubisky. New Orleans' offense hasn't been as explosive this year, which is why I think the Bears will hang around in this one. It's not like we haven't seen the Saints blow a playoff game in this role in the past. This time, they will hold on to win it. But it's close." -- Pete Prisco, who sees New Orleans edging out a 26-21 win over Chicago.

"This is easily the most difficult game to handicap on the wild-card slate. Do you trust the Bears? Of course not! They were the biggest rollercoaster in football, starting out 5-1 before cratering to 5-7 with six straight losses and then rallying to win three of their last four games to finish 8-8. What a ride it was and I would *guess* that it culminates in New Orleans. It feels like maybe the Bears are a live dog here at first glance, and 10 points certainly feels like a bit much, but the Saints aren't just a better overall team, they're also getting healthier at the right and have way fewer weaknesses. The Bears listed Roquan Smith as questionable on Friday, meaning he might not be able to play on Sunday. Alvin Kamara appears to be a full go (based on his tweets and the timing of his COVID situation) and that's a problem for the Bears because Roquan is the guy who would be covering the dynamic running back. I know a single injury alone shouldn't shift the way you feel about a game, but I'm so concerned about how Sean Payton will attack this Bears defense with Kamara if Roquan is missing that I'm going to take the Saints laying double digits here. I also think this game is going to stay under because both defenses are above average (even sans Roquan) and neither offense is necessarily explosive ." -- Will Brinson, who is picking the Saints to cruise to a 28-17 win.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bears at Saints (-10) Bears Saints Bears Saints Bears Bears Bears Saints

"Saints overs have hit in six of their eight home games this season and they are the only club in the league to score 20 or more points in every game this season. As for the Bears, the offense is averaging 28.3 points per game with Trubisky under center and the Over has hit in seven of his nine starts." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he's leaning toward the Over.

Top prop picks

David Montgomery Over 93.5 total yards (-115)

David Montgomery anytime TD (+120)

"Montgomery has totaled over 100 yards in six straight games and scored in five straight games. He is the Bears' best offensive weapon and has the strengthened offensive line to help him. The Saints' run defense, once feared as the most dangerous in football, has yielded six rushing scores and 5.2 yards per carry to enemy runners in its past four games." -- Dave Richard, who is all over Montgomery heading into the weekend.

Taysom Hill anytime touchdown (+200).

"We all know how much Sean Payton loves deploying Hill near the goal line and the utility star has scored in three straight games entering the playoffs. If you're looking for an even higher upside, you could look for Hill to be the first player who scores a touchdown in this game at +1200. According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's simulations, this is a solid value for Hill, who +760 to score first in his sims." -- Tyler Sullivan on Hill scoring in Super Wild-Card Weekend.

Browns at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Pittsburgh Steelers -6 Bet Now

"The Browns beat the Steelers last week to get into the playoffs, but it was a Steelers team that rested a lot of players, including Ben Roethlisberger. This will be much more of a challenge, especially without Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who is out with COVID-19. The Browns' plan will still be to pound the football at the Steelers to control the clock and let Baker Mayfield make plays on the move. But the Steelers defense will respond to that and play well here. Roethlisberger came alive in the second half of his last game against the Colts and I think that will carry over against the Browns. The Steelers own the Browns in Pittsburgh and that will continue." -- Pete Prisco on why leaning towards the Steelers to pull out a 27-17 win.

"Another game that confuses me. COVID hits the Browns, Kevin Stefanski is ruled out, they lose Joel Bitonio, the line goes off the board with the Steelers favored by five points and naturally it re-opens at ... Steelers -6? Was the COVID stuff already baked in??? Are the head coach of an NFL team and a Pro Bowl lineman really only worth one or two points to the spread? That seems crazy to me. And there's buy back in some spots on the Browns. I love Pittsburgh here. Ben Roethlisberger got to rest after finding something against Indianapolis a few weeks back and I just don't think Cleveland's going to move the ball very well with the limited personnel they have and a total lack of practice until Friday afternoon. Maybe I'm wrong and Nick Chubb is ripping off big gainers. If they get him and Kareem Hunt going early and can get downhill on the Steelers from the get go, this could be a different game. It's the ultimate "no one believes in us" game because no one is backing the Browns here. But if the Steelers get a lead and Baker Mayfield has to throw a ton against this defensive front? It could be curtains for an incredible Browns season." -- Will Brinson on why he is picking the Steelers to win, 24-10.



Pete Prisco Jason La Canfora Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Browns at Steelers (-6) Steelers Steelers Steelers Browns Browns Steelers Steelers Steelers

"The Under is 14-17-1 between these two teams this year, but they totaled 45 and 46 points respectively over their two regular-season matchups. Both of those games would have gone Under at this current total. Cleveland finished the season with a -11 point differential and have shown the ability to slow their games down with a strong running game, which could help keep this game Under." -- Tyler Sullivan on why he likes the Under at 47.5

Top prop picks

Baker Mayfield Under 239.5 passing yards (-115)

"So yes, Mayfield has put up over 250 yards in five of his past six. But he didn't even get to 200 yards against the Steelers' diminished defense in Week 17, nor did he in Week 6, nor has he ever had 200 yards against Pittsburgh in five career games! Now he's supposed to with his playcaller not at the game and with the Steelers defense returning most of their starters?" -- Dave Richard on why he is leaning towards the Under on Mayfield's passing yards.

First touchdown scorer: Chase Claypool (+900).

"Claypool was able to find pay dirt in Week 15, snapping a five-game scoreless streak. According to CBS Sports research analyst Stephen Oh's projections, Claypool holds great value as the first touchdown scorer during this Super Wild-Card Weekend matchup as his simulations have the receiver at +790 to score first." -- Tyler Sullivan, who is rolling the dice on Claypool scoring first.