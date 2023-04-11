The 2023 NFL Draft is just around the corner, which means we're in the heart of mock draft season. All of CBS Sports' experts are churning out projections for the top prospects, and now we've begun forecasting full draft results for teams around the league.
Everyone's talking about the No. 1 pick, and which quarterback the Panthers will inevitably select. Or the No. 2 spot, where the Texans could find their own new face of the franchise. But sometimes, some of the best values come later in the draft, and true contenders end up unearthing quality starters on the second and third days of the event.
With that in mind, we've rounded up all of our seven-round mock drafts for individual teams below. They are listed in order of most recently published.
- Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith headlines Philly's haul
- New York Jets: Gang Green beef up O-line with tackle Peter Skoronski
- New York Giants: G-Men shore up defense with first two picks
- Dallas Cowboys: Dallas gets stronger in trenches
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Trade sets up selection of top defensive player
- Cincinnati Bengals: First-round pick surely to please Burrow
- New England Patriots: New England adds high-upside WR
- Green Bay Packers: Pack finally draft WR in first round
- Detroit Lions: Lions land Richardson, Flowers in first
- Houston Texans: Texans add WR, EDGE help after taking new franchise QB
- Seattle Seahawks: Hawks make splash in first round
- Chicago Bears: Fields gets even more weapons
- Las Vegas Raiders: Las Vegas makes Levis new franchise QB
- Tennessee Titans: Tennessee fills needs with limited picks