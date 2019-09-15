NFL teams excited about a potential new way to evaluate free agents during the season

There is mounting support in NFL football operations departments for a new in-season player combine and training service to help teams evaluate current free agents ahead of the weekly ritual of working out potential reinforcements every Tuesday.

Longtime player agent Don Yee, one of the founders of the upstart Pacific Pro summer developmental football league aimed to launch in 2020, is spearheading a plan for a three-day developmental camp where players recently out of college or recently released by NFL teams could showcase themselves in a supervised football atmosphere for pro scouts. The NFL sent a personnel notice to all 32 NFL teams this month notifying them of the camp, dubbed the Pro Scrimmage, which will be attended by 10 to 20 elite street free agents in late September in California.

The notification went out to every coach, general manager and player personnel director in the league. Troy Vincent, the NFL's vice president of football operations, has long been advocating for some sort of in-season academy or clearinghouse to help develop and train potential NFL players who will inevitably be called on to stock rosters as injuries mount. He has studied the concept for years, with several NFL teams intrigued by the concept, but it has yet to get sufficient support from ownership.

According to the NFL's personnel notice to all teams:

"NFL Clubs are permitted to attend this camp if all participants have previously been eligible for an NFL draft and are currently free agents who are not under contract to another league. It is the responsibility of any club personnel attending the camp to ensure that all participating players are eligible to be evaluated. If there is a question regarding any player's eligibility, club personnel may not observe the workout, or the player's workout must be postponed until the Player Personnel department can verify the player's eligibility."

Yee and his directors – a group that includes former standout receiver Ed McCaffrey, father of the star Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey – and football ops department are in the process of identifying potential players for the start-up league as well for the Pro Scrimmage, and at least four NFL teams are confirmed to attend (Browns, 49ers, Rams and Chargers), with many others strongly considering doing do.

Yee envisions it growing into something that happens regularly during a season, as a combine of sorts for pro personnel directors who have to replenish rosters on the fly. In the inaugural camp, players will receive coaching from former NFL quarterback Ty Detmer, longtime NFL defensive line coach Dwaine Board, longtime NFL offensive line coach Dave Magazu and longtime NFL and college coach Geep Chryst, among others.