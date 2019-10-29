NFL trade deadline: Dolphins' Aqib Talib trade leaves many with more questions than answers
David Samson discusses the NFL trade deadline
The 0-7 tanking Miami Dolphins made a move just before the NFL trade deadline.
Miami acquired Aqib Talib from the Los Angeles Rams, clearing up salary cap space for the reigning NFC champions. The Dolphins received Talib, who is on injured reserve with a rib injury, and a future fifth-round pick for absorbing the $4.3 million cost.
David Samson discussed the trade deadline and gave his thoughts on the trade on his podcast "Nothing Personal with David Samson."
He said the trade was made, "For reasons that escape me." It left him and some others confused as to why the Dolphins would find value in this move.
Since signing a six-year contract with the Broncos in the 2014 offseason, the 33-year-old has not played a 16-game season and many do not think he'll ever play a snap in a Dolphins uniform.
Samson tries to go through the mind of the people in the Dolphins front office to see what their thought process was. "The Miami Dolphins felt as though a fifth-round pick is worth between $2-2.5 million," he said. "Given the way the Dolphins have drafted and given the uncertainty of a fifth-round pick, I find that to be quite shocking."
He feels the Dolphins had something extra in their back pocket: "It makes no sense to make a trade like that, it sounds like they had money to burn."
He said the Rams got the Dolphins on the hook.
Samson asks if Miami fans are concerned that the people who are in charge of the rebuild are the people who made it necessary for there to be a rebuild in the first place, and that they should be.
They have been unable to get a quarterback or a coach that can deliver wins and the with the way they are operating, the near future is not looking too bright.
