NFL Twitter swerves on the New York Jets' new uniforms after their preseason debut
Fans are coming around on the Jets' new uniforms
The New York Jets have new uniforms, and NFL fans are here for it.
After initially receiving some mixed reviews, New York's new jerseys have received mostly positive reviews just moments after the Jets debuted the new jerseys during Thursday night's preseason games against the Giants.
Here are a few of the immediate fan reactions via Twitter after seeing the Jets' new uniforms in action for the first time.
New York's jerseys, named "Take Flight" by the organization, are the fifth different jersey the Jets have worn after breaking into the American Football League in 1960. The new jersey is similar to the jersey the Jets wore from 1978-97. New York's current logo is extremely similar to the one that was used by the team during that period.
After a disastrous 1-15 season in 1996, the Jets' brass decided that a new brand was needed. In 1998, New York decided to go retro, paying homage to the 1968 championship team by wearing a version of their jersey. The retros gave the Jets some immediate good mojo, as New York -- with Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcels on the sideline -- went 12-4 that season and making a run to the AFC Championship Game.
After three consecutive losing seasons, the Jets are again looking for a new uniform to help turn things around; jerseys that are apparently taking flight when it comes to their growing popularity.
