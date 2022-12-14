Only one team -- the Philadelphia Eagles -- has clinched a playoff berth so far. Three teams -- the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, and Chicago Bears -- have already been eliminated from NFL playoff contention, but no team in the league has actually locked down their division and the home playoff game that comes with it yet. That could change this week as the San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs can clinch their divisions in Week 15. Two 10-3 teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills, can also cement their playoff spots this week.

Here's what each team needs to do in order to clinch a playoff spot in Week 15:

San Francisco 49ers (NFC West)

Win at Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football"

Minnesota Vikings (NFC North)

Win vs. Colts OR

Lions loss at Jets

Dallas Cowboys (playoff spot)

Win at Jaguars OR

Seahawks loss vs 49ers on "Thursday Football" AND either Lions loss at Jets or Commanders loss vs Giants on "Sunday Night Football"

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West)

Win at Texans OR

Chargers loss vs Titans

Buffalo Bills (playoff spot)

Win vs Dolphins

The Eagles have the league's best record at 12-1, leading the Dallas Cowboys by two games in the NFC East (with the head-to-head tiebreaker). Philadelphia also leads Minnesota by two games for the No. 1 seed in the conference (also having a head-to-head tiebreaker).

The Vikings lead the NFC North by four games with four weeks to play, so they would need to lose out and the Lions to win out to blow the division. Minnesota hasn't won the NFC North since 2017 and is seeking its first playoff berth since 2019.

The Bills possess the AFC's top seed with a 10-3 record entering Week 15 thanks to their 24-20 win at the Chiefs, also 10-3, in Week 6. The Chiefs are seeking their seventh consecutive AFC West title, which would extend the longest streak in franchise history. Kansas City would tie the Los Angeles Rams (1973-1979) for the second-longest streak of division titles in NFL history, with the New England Patriots holding the record of 11 straight (2009-2019).