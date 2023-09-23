Hurricane season runs through late November, so it's expected that a few NFL games will be affected by bad weather. While the United States is currently not in the path of any major hurricane, a cyclone-turned-tropical storm could affect a few NFL games in Week 3.

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall at roughly 6:15 a.m. ET in North Carolina Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center. At landfall, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, which is just shy of hurricane strength. As of Saturday morning, Ophelia is tracking North-Northwest and moving through Eastern North Carolina. It is expected to move through North Carolina on Saturday, then move into Virginia and Maryland on Saturday night and Sunday and head toward New York, according to weather.com.

That means wind and rain could potentially affect three games: the Buffalo Bills at the Washington Commanders (Landover, Maryland), Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (Baltimore, Maryland) and New England Patriots at New York Jets (East Rutherford, New Jersey).

Weather.com's forecast says both Baltimore and New York could receive 2-3 inches of rain. Tropical storm warnings have been issued from South Carolina into Eastern Maryland. Weather.com reports the storm's largest impact will come Friday and Saturday, with what they describe as lingering impacts and heavy rain possible on Sunday.