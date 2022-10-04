1 Drake London Atlanta Falcons WR

Cleveland challenged London at the catch point and forced a few incompletions. There were a few other plays that London had created leverage and was in position to gain yards after the catch but Marcus Mariota simply missed him.

2 Garrett Wilson New York Jets WR

Wilson will press the defender at the stem before breaking to create separation. He has such a good feel for when to make that cut and is open on almost every play.

3 Abraham Lucas Seattle Seahawks OT

Lucas has been sensational this season. He struggled at times with Nick Bosa earlier this season but has more than held his own against all other challengers.

4 Sauce Gardner New York Jets CB

Pittsburgh's quarterbacks were not exactly a good barometer for how well Gardner was playing this week. He has really good awareness to peel off his assignment to aid another when the ball is in the air.

5 Malcolm Rodriguez Detroit Lions OLB

Rodriguez plays with great balance and awareness. He is quicker than some may expect, which allows him to provide occasional pressure in the backfield. His biggest contributions are fitting run gaps and dropping into coverage, however.

6 Devin Lloyd Jacksonville Jaguars OLB

Malcolm Rodriguez may be a more efficient linebacker at this stage but Lloyd is flying around the field like a banshee and putting himself in a position to make turnover-worthy plays.

7 Jalen Pitre Houston Texans FS

Pitre had a few missed tackles in this affair but he is always around the football. He is going to make more plays than he misses.

8 Jahan Dotson Washington Commanders WR

Dotson recorded his fourth touchdown in as many games before leaving early. It is impressive watching him create leverage at the line of scrimmage before bursting upfield. His stats would be greater if he were getting more consistent quarterback play.

9 Kader Kohou Miami Dolphins CB

Miami suffered injury at the cornerback position on Thursday night against Cincinnati but Kohou has stepped up. He did give up one big play to Tyler Boyd but has otherwise been consistent while also flying downhill and contributing in the run game.

10 Travon Walker Jacksonville Jaguars OLB

Walker is a very versatile talent and his early season projections have been relatively accurate. He is still developing his pass rush plan but he is disciplined in the run game and capable of clouding pass lanes.

11 Tyler Smith Dallas Cowboys OT

Smith had his best game of the year against Washington. Quick, bendy edge rushers can still give him problems high side but he is able to neutralize most others.

12 Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

New Orleans' offensive problems have more to do with the quarterback play and play-calling than Olave. The Ohio State product has proven competent as a short range weapon as well as a downfield threat.

13 Zion Johnson Los Angeles Chargers OG

Johnson has not been perfect but the traits that project to long-term success are evident. He shows strength through his core and is able to re-anchor when his ankles buckle. The Boston College has good awareness and eyes to pick up stunts.

14 Braxton Jones Chicago Bears OT

Chicago's pass game has been limited to put it kindly but the offensive structure, as a whole, is a good fit for Jones. His athleticism puts him in a position to make plays in space and spring David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert for big plays.

15 Tyler Linderbaum Baltimore Ravens C