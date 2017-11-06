NFL Week 9 Celebration Grades: 'A+' for Chiefs' sack race, 'F-' for Hungry Jameis

It's been a great year for NFL celebrations, thanks in large part to the league finally agreeing to loosen up its collar when it comes to players being creative about expressing their joy. Week 9 brought another mixed bag of celebrations, some of which we should talk about.

So, without further ado, it's time to take a look at some of the more notable -- for better or for worse -- celebrations from across the NFL this past weekend.

Let's start with the worst.

*ahem*

Jameis Winston's cringeworthy pregame address

I guess Jameis is VERY hungry for a win 😂 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/nn8mmUneuj — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 5, 2017

So, this one technically classifies as a "pep talk" moreso than a "celebration," but I'm including it here because we definitely need to talk about it. Boy, oh boy, do we need to talk about it.

The NFL has had plenty of amazing, goosebump-inducing pregame speeches over the years, so the bar has been set pretty high in that department. With that being said, when you're the quarterback of your team and you call the squad over to put all eyes on you -- and there's a camera right there to capture the moment -- you better deliver something pretty good.

Jameis starting off his address with this face was a pretty telling sign that "something pretty good" was not around the corner.

I'm not sure what sort of reaction Winston was hoping he'd get when he threw his fingers into the shape of a 'W' and vigorously cleaned them inside his own mouth, but I feel confident in saying he fell short.

I mean, these are not the faces of inspired or galvanized men.

Even the guy wearing No. 69 seemed a bit weirded out by the whole thing. That's never a good sign.

Everyone seemed a bit confused and uncomfortable by the whole thing, and I can't say I blame them. Jameis reached a little too deep into his bag of rallying routines and came away with a supremely cringeworthy result.

It almost seems fitting that the Bucs went on to lose 30-10. A winning effort after this would have just felt plain wrong. Grade: F-

PS - Golden Tate was having NONE of it.

Joe Mixon does the Milly Rock

I Mixon Rock on any block 🙌 #NFLCelebrations pic.twitter.com/0OMkdU1T3B — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 5, 2017

Credit goes to Mixon for solid execution and not trying to do too much here. He gets in and out with a clean, tight interpretation -- something that's worth appreciating. Unfortunately, we've seen someone hit the Milly Rock almost every week to this point in the year, so he loses a lot of originality points. You really want to earn high marks? You gotta be creative and find a way to stand out. This won't get you there. Grade: C-

Rishard Matthews goes surfing

I like the idea from the Titans' wide receiver, but I feel like the execution leaves a little to be desired. His surfing form was fine, but rather I think he could have benefited from finding a way to get his teammates involved. They stood around to watch and it seemed a bit of a letdown when there was no real payoff at the end. The surfing bit also seemed a bit out of place (location-wise) in a game between the Titans and Ravens, but Matthews is from San Diego so maybe he's a big surfer. Either way, I probably would have given a few extra points had the game been in California or Florida. Grade: C

Seahawks' Techno Flute Quartet

In case you missed it, the Seahawks had a pretty hilarious moment at practice recently in which they choreographed a routine to "Flute" by New World Sound & Thomas Newson as it blared over the speaker system. They decided to recreate that routine after Luke Willson scored in Sunday's game against the Redskins, and it was pretty amusing. It wasn't quite as tight and it doesn't pack the same punch without the music and/or cardboard box, but it's a nice little nod to a team joke. Grade: B-

Ted Ginn makes a baby cry

This baby really gotta want the football more than this. Serious lack of competitive fire pic.twitter.com/yhKdfgvwK7 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Update: Saints Baby also very emotionally fragile. Draft stock PLUMMETING pic.twitter.com/gxzNsujQQA — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

I'm not sure this is exactly what Ted Ginn, Jr. was shooting for when he leaped into the stands in New Orleans, but the result was a fairly memorable one. I always loving seeing players work fans into their celebrations, even if the fans don't necessarily want to be a part of them. This Saints baby clearly had no interest in celebrating with Ginn or receiving the wideout's generous offer of a free souvenir, as evidenced by the waterworks initiated in the immediate aftermath of the celebration. However, the baby's (presumed) dad took the liberty of holding onto the ball for the young one for appreciation at a later date and time. That'll be a fun story one day. Grade: B-

P.S. -- The guy in the white jersey who tried to jack the football out of the dad's hands just narrowly avoided being the internet's Public Enemy No. 1.

Cole Beasley's spirit fingers

This right here is proof that you don't need an elaborate or strenuous celebration to earn appreciation. Cole Beasley reeled in a touchdown catch and went with a simple (yet fantastic) display of spirit fingers as he stomped his foot. It's classic. It's clean. It's timeless. It'll make you smile every time. Nice work. Grade: B

Titans' defense finds its shuffle

I'm not 100-percent sure what this dance is (or if it comes from anywhere in particular) but what I do know is that I'm absolutely here for it. The Tennessee defense pulled it out after intercepting Joe Flacco in the second half of Sunday's game and they nailed it. There's good rhythm, plenty of participation and, most importantly, they're not afraid to use those hips to really sell it. My only complaint is that we didn't get to see more of it. Grade: A-

The Chiefs' potato sack race

POTATO SACK BOYS pic.twitter.com/A69LsqjGSX — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 5, 2017

Travis Kelce is probably the closest thing the NFL has to a "Vine Star" personality -- meaning that he can often come off as a try-hard and obnoxious, but he can also be highly entertaining and amusing in short bursts. The Chiefs tight end has a history of solid celebrations, and he was the centerpiece of a highly amusing routine on Sunday in Dallas after catching a second-half touchdown. Kelce and two teammates lined up in the end zone and had themselves an imaginary potato sack race, complete with a couple of bails and a celebration within the celebration (from Kelce, of course). It was hilarious, highly imaginative and struck a nostalgia chord...so they receive top honors this week. It'd be remiss if I didn't give credit to Tyreek Hill for really selling his tumble, too. Talk about being committed to the bit. Grade: A+