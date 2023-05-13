The NFL Players Association is investigating agent David Canter over allegations that he tried to offer the use of his vacation properties in exchange for teams selecting his clients in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to a report by ESPN. Canter, the president of football at GSE Worldwide, represents 21 players who were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft as well as some of the top veteran players in the league.

Canter's actions, which were described as a "form of bribery" to ESPN, allegedly entailed him contacting several teams and offering the use of vacation properties belonging to him and his wife if the team drafted one of his clients. Although trying to incentivize a team to draft a player is not explicitly prohibited by the NFLPA, the investigation by the players' union will determine whether Canter was in violation of NFLPA rules, including one that prohibits "engaging in unlawful conduct and/or conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit, misrepresentation, or other activity."

Pending the outcome of the NFLPA's investigation, Canter could face discipline ranging from fines, suspension or the revocation of his agent's certification. Canter has a prior disciplinary record with the NFLPA, which is expected to factor into their ultimate decision.

"We are aware that the NFLPA is looking into communications between my client and various management personnel of certain NFL teams. Mr. Canter did not engage in any wrongdoing and he is fully cooperating with the NFLPA," read a statement made by Adam Kenner, Canter's attorney, to ESPN. "We expect the situation to be resolved shortly."

Canter has an existing roster of NFL players that includes several stars such as Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. 2023 NFL Draft picks represented by Canter include Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed and defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson, who was taken by the Los Angeles Rams with the Draft's final pick.